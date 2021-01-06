Son accused of murdering father

A 22-year-old man charged with killing his father is being held in Missoula County Detention Facility in place of a $2 million bond.

Colton Ryan Merritt appeared Tuesday in Missoula County Justice Court in front of Judge Landee Holloway on a charge of felony deliberate homicide. He was ordered to appear in court again on Jan. 25.

Merritt is charged with shooting and killing his father, 57-year-old Daniel L. Merritt. Colton Merritt called 911 at about 4:20 p.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he shot his father in self-defense. The shooting happened at Colton Merritt’s house on the 4700 block of Bailey Street.

Colton Merritt told investigators his father was outside his door and said he was going to break down the door and kill Colton Merritt, according to the charging documents. The father was able to unlock the door. As his father entered the room, Colton Merritt allegedly shot him with a 22 bolt-action rifle, he told deputies.