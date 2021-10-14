Songs silenced: Blackfeet elder Old Person dies

Old Person was also a living archive of Blackfeet traditional songs and practices.

“He had heard those songs when he was a kid, and he could remember those songs,” Murray said. “When we went through the cultural losses in the 1950s and ‘60s and early ‘70s, Earl was able to retain all that. He stayed real close to the culture. People went to him all the time for advice and historical perspective. He had so much knowledge as a principal keeper of the Blackfeet way.”

He was also extensively involved in state and national politics, starting with a close friendship with Montana Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield. Political leaders throughout Montana paid tribute to Old Person shortly after news of his death broke on Wednesday evening.

“I was saddened to hear the news of Chief Earl Old Person passing away,” Sen. Steve Daines wrote on Wednesday. “He was a great Montanan and a great American. My prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Blackfeet Nation. It was an honor to know him.”