Over 200 Missoulians got their fill of a bottomless amount of Scandinavian pancakes Sunday courtesy of the city’s chapter of the Sons of Norway.
Members of the international organization served the extra fluffy rolls that hearken back to the Northwest’s long Scandinavian heritage, with the proceeds of the event going to support local nonprofits.
“It beats lutefisk, if you ask me,” said former Sons of Norway president Dan Rude, who wore an apron styled after the Norwegian flag for the event.
According to the Norwegian-American Historical Association, the first Norwegian families started migrating into the Montana territory in the decades following the Civil War as ranchers, miners and railroad hands. When the timber industry started pushing its operations west from Wisconsin and Minnesota, its Scandinavian workers followed.
A census in 1890 showed Montana’s Norwegian population concentrated in Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, and Silverbow counties. The Sons of Norway, originally established over a century ago as a means of financial assistance for migrant Norwegians, currently aims to preserve the history and culture of those families as the largest Norwegian-American organization in the world.
Missoula’s Sons of Norway chapter, Normanden 4-424, has been active for nearly 70 years and currently has 270 members. After hosting bimonthly meetings in places throughout the city, the club bought the badly damaged Nordic Pines restaurant in 1970, and has used the refurbished wooden lodge off U.S. 93 as it headquarters since then.
Rude, along with other lodge members, helped to organize the first Scandinavian breakfasts open to the public nearly 25 years ago. Since then, the organization has used the proceeds from the event to benefit dozens of different charities and nonprofits based in Missoula.
“It’s a close-knit bunch of people who would give you the shirt off their back,” Rude said.
Twenty volunteers from the Sons of Norway filled the kitchen and worked the dining room floor, delivering what Rude estimated to be between 1,500 to 1,700 pancakes by the end of the day.
With the $7 earned per diner, current president Merv Eriksson said he hopes to earn $2,000 for this year’s beneficiaries.
“The focus for the past year has been combating homelessness,” Eriksson said. “So for today, we’re going to be giving the proceeds 50/50 to the Habitat for Humanity of Missoula, and the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.”
While volunteers mixed together the buckets of milk, flour and eggs that it took to keep pancakes flowing from the kitchen, Habitat for Humanity of Missoula board member Barbara Wickel finished her breakfast with friends and fellow members.
“All of the nonprofits in Missoula have a great relationship, and collaborate quite a bit, but this event definitely has a unique atmosphere. Everything feels very Norwegian,” she said.
According to Wickel, the nonprofit averages building at least two houses a year for low-income families, and just completed its 57th home.
Rebecca Pettit, the development director for the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, helped keep coffee mugs full throughout breakfast. According to Pettit, the many Lutheran members of the Sons of Norway also attend congregations within the MIC.
Funds donated to the MIC will go toward the nonprofit’s “See Them Home” campaign, a project established in partnership with the Missoula YWCA. Pettit said the two organizations plan to open a center near the YWCA’s facility that will house up to 30 families threatened by homelessness.
“We’ve got a combined goal of $1.1 million, and events like these get us ever so closer to that,” Pettit said. “And they happen to usually be a great time.”