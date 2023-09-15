The String Orchestra of the Rockies opens its 39th season Sunday by bringing a Grammy-nominated and world-renowned performer to Missoula.

Cynthia Phelps is the principal violist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and teaches at The Juilliard School. She has won several international competitions in her career.

“She is a true superstar in every sense of the word,” SOR Artistic Director Maria Larionoff said.

Larionoff said they are extremely lucky to have Phelps headlining the start of the season right before she begins performing with the New York Philharmonic in October.

The relationship between the two goes back decades when they first met in summer camp in the early 1980s. Larionoff has since admired Phelps’ humor, grace and integrity as both a friend and concert musician.

Phelps will be playing the Arpeggione Sonata by 19th-century Austrian composer Franz Schubert alongside the orchestra. It’s one of Schubert’s most well-known compositions.

The piece was originally arranged for the arpeggione, an instrument that looks like a six-stringed guitar but could be played like a cello. When the piece was published decades after Schubert’s death in 1829, the instrument had already faded into obscurity.

However, the sonata has become prominent after being adapted for various performances and instruments, including for the string orchestra.

“It’s a beautiful, charming work with a full range of emotion,” Larionoff said. “Schubert died really young ... and you can really sense that he knows the end is coming in the piece. It’s kind of bittersweet.”

Larionoff said the Arpeggione Sonata contrasts nicely with the two other works on the program. She described English composer William Walton’s Sonata for String Orchestra “as divergent as you can get” when compared with the Schubert work. Written in 1971, it features layered rhythms and varying harmonies unlike the melodic nature of what is typically associated with classical music like Schubert’s.

A notoriously difficult work with frequent solo passages and a dynamic musical range, Larionoff has had the sonata on her bucket list for years. The piece will contrast the lightness and charm of Schubert’s piece, she said.

“It’s like eating a flourless dark chocolate cake,” she said. “It’s edgy and it’s intense.”

Opening their program is Russian composer Alexander Glazunov’s Scherzo from the Suite for Spring. The movement, written during the Romantic era of music in 1891, is light and colorful, integrating Russian folk melodies.

Larionoff referred to the movement as “chardonnay music.”

“It means you’re sort of sitting on the porch sipping chardonnay and listening to this sort of light-hearted and fluffy piece,” she said. “The word scherzo itself means joke, and it’s a charming way to start our season off. So, that’s a short work that will get everybody settled and focused.”

The orchestra will perform this Sunday at the University of Montana Music Recital Hall at 4 p.m., commencing their regular season. Tickets cost $35 for an adult, $30 for seniors and $12 for students. Season tickets for the four concerts scheduled through April cost $130 for adults and $110 for seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at sormt.org.

Additionally, Phelps will be instructing a free master class at the recital hall at 3:30 for university violists that the public is invited to watch.

In her fifth year as artistic director, Larionoff said she’s on the edge of her seat anticipating the new season after intense practice with fresh faces in the orchestra.

“There’s something special about coming together four times a year and having that sort of camaraderie and joy between everyone,” she said. “It’s a certain kind of energy that people say happens with a string orchestra big and small. It becomes addictive and people continue to look forward to our concerts.”