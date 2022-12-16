'Soul of the university': UM posthumously honors Lommasson with doctorate

If she were alive today, there’s a good chance Emma Lommasson would have told the University of Montana not to bother awarding her an honorary doctorate.

Lommasson, who died in December 2019 at age 107, was one of the most prolific figures in the campus community. She will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters posthumously at the fall commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Adams Center, where nearly 800 students will graduate.

She spent nearly 90 years of her long life connected in one way or another to the university, from a student in the math program all the way to the first veterans adviser and registrar. Even after formally retiring in 1977, she remained a fixture on campus and full-time fan.

“She’s the epitome of what you would want in a graduate,” said Rich DeJana, who was a second cousin to Lommasson. “She gave back, she stayed, she supported the university. It became her life.”

A quiet professional, it is clear to those who remember her that she lived the mission of the university and made a point to center and support students in everything she did.

Lommasson was raised in Sand Coulee and graduated from Centerville High School in 1929 as valedictorian of her high school class. Her parents were both immigrants from Italy and her father, Giovanni (James G.) Bravo, fiercely supported her and her two sisters to go to college.

“If you think about those days, that was not where people were,” DeJana said. “He was absolutely insistent they were going to college and they were going to be the best students. I think the university fulfilled what her father had wanted for her."

While at UM, she took all the required courses to be a math major and attain a teaching certificate. After graduating in 1933, she taught high school math in Sand Coulee for four years before returning for her master’s degree.

During her second stint with the university, she took a job as a personal secretary for Dr. N.J. Lennes, chair of the math department and a prominent mathematician. With Lennes, she helped type and edit his mathematics books and frequently served as a substitute for his classes.

“She didn’t just typeset this stuff, she would also solve the problem from the exercises and then type up the solutions,” said Mark Kyall, who is a math professor at the university. “So in any kind of modern writing arrangement, she would be a co-author. If she’s actually solving problems and typing them up, that is a contribution to the whole affair.”

Kyall first met Lommasson when the math building turned 100 years old in 2003, and began building a friendship with her. He remembered that at her 100th birthday celebration hosted by the university in 2011, the receiving line to see her snaked out of the University Center Ballroom and down the hall.

“She was just a gracious human being,” Kyall said. “She would make you feel like this event was really for you. I think she had this gift for making people feel like they were the most important person in the room.”

Over their friendship, Kyall would frequently call her on the phone and bring his children to visit with her.

In 2013, Kyall was selected by the provost’s office to deliver a lecture as a distinguished faculty member and he invited Lommasson, who had a “soft spot in her heart for math.”

“I was just so honored that she came, and I of course, went on a little too long,” Kyall said. “I called her up the next day — to make a 102-year-old woman sit there for an 80-minute marathon is a little self-centered — so I apologized.

“And she said ‘oh nonsense, if I can sit there and enjoy it for the whole time then they all can.’”

During their friendship, Kyall realized that at one point he would eventually be half of Lommasson’s age. He calculated the exact date on a sheet of scratch paper — accounting for leap years — and invited her to lunch to celebrate the occasion.

Kyall pulled out a small collection of photographs and cards he sent to Lommasson that he referred to as “Emma Treasures.” In one of the cards, he wrote “on the occasion of the coincidence created by our birthdays.” Inside the card was a photo of Kyall and Lommasson at what is now the Finn and Porter restaurant celebrating the date.

Though he determined that Nov. 22, 2014 was the day he was exactly half her age, as the date approached, Lommasson seemed apprehensive of making plans and suggested rescheduling. Why? That was the day the Montana State Bobcats were in town for the annual Brawl of the Wild and she just couldn’t miss it.

They rescheduled for later in the week and were sent a celebratory carrot cake (Lommasson’s favorite) by Mary Engstrom, wife of former UM President Royce Engstrom.

"I think of her as the soul of the university," Kyall said.

Work with military and veterans services

By the start of World War II, Lommasson began teaching in a program designed to prepare young men for the U.S. Air Force in courses of navigation, civil air regulation and airplane identification. The only catch? She herself had never even flown in a plane at that point.

After the conclusion of the war, the university asked her to serve as its assistant registrar and first veterans adviser with the large number of veterans who enrolled in college through the G.I. Bill.

“This is, I guess, the hip term, but Emma Lommasson is the OG when it comes to Veterans Affairs at the University,” said Pat Beckwith, UM’s director of military and veterans services. "She is the original lady that started the whole process."

While Beckwith never got to personally interact with Lommasson, he got to know her through researching the office’s origins. By all accounts, Lommasson’s spirit is still alive and well in his office.

“It’s our whole mantra to become the most military-friendly institution in the nation,” he said. "That started with her vigor to take this on."

Working in military and veterans services at a university is no easy task, and it would be easy to blame bureaucracy when challenges arise. But Lommasson’s steadfast aim to serve the university’s students persisted and never wavered.

“I think it does have to do a little bit with her heritage and then kind of being that first generation student and then seeing that for a lot of military personnel, especially after World War II … it was their opportunity to also be a first generation student,” Beckwith said.

It was also fairly unusual for a woman to lead an office like that given the times.

“She was willing to dive into the unknown,” Beckwith said.

Over the course of her life, she met 15 of the university’s presidents — including current President Seth Bodnar — and first began her streak while she was a student under President Charles Clapp in the 1930s.

“Emma had a legendary career at the University of Montana, with an incredibly positive impact on generations of students,” said Bodnar. “There are so many stories about her grace and kindness, and her memory is an inspiration to us all. We are proud to present this icon with an honorary doctorate.”