German flags hung from the Caras Park Pavilion’s rafters Sunday afternoon, as the air filled with the smell of sauerkraut and Vancouver-based S-Bahn struck up the first of many waltz and polka tunes. Germanfest 2018 was under way.
“It’s just really fun when the band gets everybody dancing,” said one of the festival’s organizers, Tom Bensen, executive director of Arts Missoula. “It’s a great energy once it gets going.”
As summer wanes, the season for German-style beer festivals gets under way, and Germanfest has brought this energy to Missoula since 1993. It’s part of a sister-city relationship that the Garden City has built with Neckargemünd, a town near Heidelberg in southern Germany.
Jerry Fetz, a retired University of Montana German professor, helped forge these ties. In the early 1990s, he and Heidelberg University professor Erich Pohl spent a year teaching at each other’s institutions, and saw value in bringing the two towns closer. Their choirs and elected officials crossed the Atlantic and “eventually,” Fetz remembered, “we took it to the two city councils and they said, “Let’s do it.”
On the table in front of him lay a Pledge of Friendship, signed in 1993 by Daniel Kemmis and Oskar Schuster, the respective mayors of Missoula and Neckargemünd at the time.
“We’ve had all kinds of cultural exchanges” since then, he explained, recalling exchanges between UM and Heidelberg University, artistic and musical visits, even a conference in Heidelberg on the American West. “It was great,” Fetz remembered, “It was full, people love the American West over there.”
Younger residents, too, have benefitted from the partnership, explained Lisa Moser, a German teacher at Hellgate High School. For several years, exchange trips brought her students to Germany for a few weeks, and German students to Missoula.
“All of the participants are required to make some kind of presentation in their partner school,” she said. “They come up with some really creative things about Missoula to share with their partners.”
Those exchanges haven’t happened since 2012, but Moser's optimistic they’ll resume.
In the meantime, appreciation for the sister city’s products and culture remains strong. “It’s a good tradition,” said Aaron Christian of Missoula, “It’s a great place to get people together to celebrate something in common.” He was holding a pretzel, available for sale with a choice of sinus-clearing mustards. Guests could also buy brats, German cheesecake, and, of course, beer.
That was supplied by Bayern Brewing, whose owner, Jurgen Knoller, came to Missoula from southwestern Germany in 1987, and considers Germanfest and the International Choir Festival his two favorite local events.
“Neckargemünd is our sister city,” he said, “and a lot of [the festival] brings those communities together. I think that’s a fabulous thing to have.”
Customers were already lining up in front of Bayern’s taps, and S-Bahn was breaking into a festive polka. At 3 p.m., Knoller would use a mallet and spike to open a keg of Bayern’s Oktoberfest brew — the same ritual that commences its namesake festival in Munich.
In his view, Germanfest has taken on the force of tradition here in Missoula.
“Sometimes the only hard thing is that we’re all getting older,” he said with a smile. “Twenty-five years is a whole generation, it’s a whole generation of Germanfest going on. It’s a big deal.”