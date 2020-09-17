South 5th, 6th streets to get makeover starting next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new project to resurface and re-line portions of South Fifth and Sixth streets will start up Monday.

Already this week, contractors for the Montana Department of Transportation are clearing low-hanging tree branches between Higgins Avenue and Russell Street.

“During the week of Sept. 21, crews will start the mill-and-fill process,” a release from MDT said Thursday. “This involves grinding down the first layer of damaged pavement and repairing roadway ruts and cracks. Once complete, an overlay of fresh asphalt is placed on top of this newly smoothed surface.”

Striping is expected to take place in early October.

The one-way streets will remain open to traffic. On-street parking isn’t permitted in the project area during work hours, generally 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access for residents and businesses will remain open.

The MDT project will overlap with the end of the city of Missoula’s major South Third Street rehabilitation project.

Brian Hensel, the city’s deputy public works for streets, said he expects to finish asphalt work and open the street by next Thursday, Sept. 24.