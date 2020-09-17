 Skip to main content
South 5th, 6th streets to get makeover starting next week
Street construction

South 5th, 6th streets to get makeover starting next week

Road Work

A paving crew lays down asphalt at the intersection of South Third and Ash streets on Thursday. As that project nears completion, work will begin Monday to resurface and mark new lanes on South Fifth and Sixth streets between Higgins Avenue and Russell Street.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

A new project to resurface and re-line portions of South Fifth and Sixth streets will start up Monday.

Already this week, contractors for the Montana Department of Transportation are clearing low-hanging tree branches between Higgins Avenue and Russell Street.

“During the week of Sept. 21, crews will start the mill-and-fill process,” a release from MDT said Thursday. “This involves grinding down the first layer of damaged pavement and repairing roadway ruts and cracks. Once complete, an overlay of fresh asphalt is placed on top of this newly smoothed surface.”

Striping is expected to take place in early October.

The one-way streets will remain open to traffic. On-street parking isn’t permitted in the project area during work hours, generally 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access for residents and businesses will remain open.

The MDT project will overlap with the end of the city of Missoula’s major South Third Street rehabilitation project.

Brian Hensel, the city’s deputy public works for streets, said he expects to finish asphalt work and open the street by next Thursday, Sept. 24.

Hensel said Third Street West will probably be opened without pavement markings, although that work should be accomplished soon if the weather is consistently warm enough.

Changes were made last fall to lane configurations along South Fifth and Sixth streets west of Higgins in a collaborative effort between the city and MDT. Parking lanes were widened, driving lanes were reduced from two to one, and buffered bike lanes and turn lanes were added.

“We have heard positive feedback from residents about the changes that have been made to these roads,” John Schmidt, MDT’s Missoula District construction engineer, said. “This project will build on the (city’s) work and once this project is complete, travelers will experience a much smoother ride on Fifth and Sixth streets with clearer roadway lines.”

Outlying communities, transportation, history and general assignment

