South Hills SWAT standoff suspect held on $250K bail

A Missoula man is jailed pending $250,000 bail after a daylong standoff with Missoula SWAT that ended Thursday evening.

Scott R. McKinney, 52, is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Missoula Police started receiving warnings about McKinney’s alleged behavior around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first caller reported to dispatch McKinney had made threats to shoot him — he told 911 a “shooter situation” might happen, according to Missoula County charging documents.

Later in the evening, other witnesses called to report the confrontation between McKinney and the first witness. They also reported McKinney was acting up at another residence, yelling and banging on windows.

A fourth witness reported McKinney was on top of a house waving firearms around. They said a ladder was propped up against the house near where McKinney was standing.

As the witness was driving away, he saw McKinney with a handgun, aimed at the witness, charging documents stated.

McKinney was following the car’s movement with the weapon for about 30-45 seconds. The witness said he was scared, and believed the suspect could have “either shot or killed” him or the passengers in his car. He accelerated to get away from the area.

Officers couldn’t locate McKinney on the roof. They set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home at the 100 block of Black Pine Trail. McKinney refused to make contact with officers, prompting a standoff lasting nearly 24 hours.

McKinney surrendered to law enforcement around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A judge granted a search warrant on McKinney’s house. His home was in disarray, with various objects strewn throughout. Officers found a Beretta firearm case and a plastic, orange handgun in a Jeep parked in the garage, according to charging documents.

As of Friday afternoon, the investigation was still ongoing.

At McKinney's initial appearance on Friday afternoon, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Andrew Jenks advised his office was getting updates from law enforcement almost every hour.

Jenks added new information came in concerning a firearms transaction McKinney reportedly tried to make.

"Law enforcement was alerted earlier in the day on June 1 that Cabela's staff reported they had the defendant removed from their store," Jenks said. "The defendant was attempting to purchase two firearms and one rifle. The staff refused sale because they had indicated (McKinney's) behavior was aggressive and disturbing."

Public defender Ted Fellman said McKinney has no criminal history and asked bond be set at $50,000 or less.

"There was a lot stated there; what I didn't hear was that they ever recovered any sort of firearm," Fellman said. "Mr. McKinney advises he doesn't own a firearm. I don't know whether or not that's true, but I certainly haven't heard evidence that a firearm was recovered."

As the prosecution read the allegations against McKinney, he looked bewildered and continually shook his head. He also vehemently denied owning any guns.

If McKinney posts his bail, Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway ordered he undergo a mental health evaluation. He is also prohibited from having contact with any witnesses or being on the property of any of his neighbors. He cannot possess firearms.

An arraignment hearing is set for June 13 in Missoula County District Court at 9 a.m.

