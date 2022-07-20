South Third Street West from Myrtle Street to Orange Street closed starting July 22

The City’s Public Works and Mobility Department is scheduled to begin a water main replacement project July 22 on South Third Street West from Myrtle Street to Orange Street with completion expected Oct. 19. This project will replace approximately three blocks of 6-inch kalamein steel water main. This is steel pipe that is susceptible to corrosion and leaking, especially at joints and seams.

Work will start at Myrtle Street and move west toward Orange Street with no more than two blocks closed to through traffic at the same time. The blocks where the excavation work is taking place will be closed to all traffic, but local access will be allowed once the trenches are filled. Residents are advised to follow the detour signs, drive slowly through the detour routes, and plan a different route when possible.

Replacing this segment of main will reduce water leakage and improve water service reliability. In addition, replacing old water main pipe reduces Missoula Water’s energy usage and related costs because the pumps that move water through the system won’t have to operate continuously to pump water that leaks from the system before reaching customers.

The contractor for the project is Western Excavating.

More project information and detour maps are available on the City’s website at ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects.