You can now enjoy adult beverages at two movie theaters in Missoula.
The AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater announced on Monday it has finally started selling beer and wine to moviegoers before, after or during films. The nine-screen theater opened at Southgate Mall in February 2018 but didn’t secure a license to sell alcohol until now. The company calls the bar at the theater “MacGuffins.”
“With the AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept, we’ve upped the movie-going experience by combining dinner, drinks and a movie into one amazing experience,” said Jennifer Douglass, senior vice president at AMC’s food and beverage division, in an email. “At AMC DINE-IN Southgate 9, we’re excited to introduce this incredible offering to our guests in the Missoula area.”
The theater also offers a menu of food items from which customers can order during the move, and servers bring food right to the power recliners.
Ryan Noonan, a spokesperson for AMC, said AMC has chosen to offer a variety of locally brewed craft beers.
“We’ll be offering 10 beers total,” he said.
They’ll offer beers from Big Sky Brewing, KettleHouse Brewing, Draught Works, Tamarack, Bayern Brewing, Highlander Brewing Co. and Lewis & Clark Brewing.
The AMC theater is the second theater in town to offer beer and wine.
You have free articles remaining.
The nonprofit Roxy Theater at 718 S. Higgins also offers local craft beer and wine.
Executive director Mike Steinberg said he doesn’t think the Southgate 9’s foray into the market will prove to be much competition for Roxy customers.
“We have a different model than that theater,” he said. “Our concession prices aren’t as high as a typical movie theater. With a typical movie theater model, like 80 percent of the revenue comes from concession sales. That’s why drive-ins sold hot dogs. And that’s not the way we price our concessions. Our beer and wine and popcorn is affordable.”
He said popcorn that costs $5 at the Roxy would cost $8 at a typical theater.
The Roxy recently upgraded its seats and sound system, and Steinberg said the theater has seen a marked uptick in customers.
“We’ve been absolutely booming here since we reopened in July,” he said. “The seats are a huge part of that but I know for a fact from comments that programming is a huge part of that. We regularly play the same films that are playing at the mall and we regularly do better with those titles. That has to do with our location and the community’s general feel for what the theater is and our customer service is something we’re really proud of.”
The Roxy recently showed all three of the original Star Wars movies, for example, and is currently showing all of director Wes Anderson’s films on Wednesday nights.