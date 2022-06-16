 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southgate Mall cancels Fourth of July fireworks

Southgate Mall canceled its annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show for 2022.

The shopping center made the announcement in a press release and gave no details as to why the show has been canceled.

“We’d like to thank our past partners, First Interstate Bank, Republic Services, Mountain Broadcasting and NBC Montana for their proud commitment to this event. We look forward to working with them in the future as we work toward ensuring the community celebration in the years to come,” Tim Winger, the mall's general manager, said in the release. 

