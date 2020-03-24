Southgate Mall offers closed space to government; Badlander owners lay off 50

The company that owns Southgate Mall in Missoula announced Monday evening that the enclosed portion of the shopping center is temporarily closing, although restaurants and retailers with outside entries can remain open. The closure is due to safety concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
"The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority," read a post on Southgate's Facebook page. "We’ll be temporarily closed until further notice and will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow along for more information. Southgate Mall brings people together, and we will continue to do so once we are past this current situation."
The mall is owned by Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, and calls and emails to its media relations department were not returned Tuesday. In a press release, Washington Prime said that the closure extended only to enclosed assets with an indoor common area.
"Open air assets and those tenants with exterior entrances located at enclosed assets may continue to remain open subject to local, state and federal mandates," the statement said.
The Mustard Seed restaurant at the mall, for example, is remaining open for take-out and delivery food service. Dillard's, a clothing and shoe retail store, is also remaining open.
The Giggle Box, a locally-produced 17,000-square foot interactive art museum project, is closed indefinitely.
"Unfortunately, the Giggle Box is closed until further notice," said Logan Foret, one of the Giggle Box's co-creators. "We're looking at ways to use the space as a live-stream content studio. It could be small acts or solo bands. It could be used for cooking shows or yoga teachers or fitness trainers."
Washington Prime said it has offered the use of its spaces to government agencies to serve as "potential distribution centers for emergency medical supplies, outdoor designated areas to perform COVID-19 testing, food depository stations and other complementary services that may be required by communities in need."
"Plain and simple, my colleagues and I are offering up our assets to those local, state and federal agencies tasked with the containment and ultimately the eradication of coronavirus as well as those impacted by this national crisis," said Washington Prime CEO and director Lou Conforti in a statement.
He said the company owns over 100 facilities across the United States.
"Each and every one serves a specific demographic constituency and shame on us if ‘serve’ is exclusively defined as the sale of a good or service," Conforti continued. "We characterize our assets as town centers, and especially in a time of need this sure as heck transcends footwear, cosmetics or a lamp."
Southgate Mall's closure follows a trend of similar business closures and layoffs in Missoula.
On Monday, the company that runs several bars and restaurants downtown, Praha, Inc., announced it was laying off dozens of workers. The company runs the Badlander, the Golden Rose, Locals, 3 in the Side, the Night Owl and Badlander Catering.
"It's with much regret that Praha, Inc. was forced to lay off all but three of its over 50 full and part-time employees," an announcement on social media stated. "Praha Inc. paid more than $900,000 in 2019 for wages so that loss will be felt not only by the individual staff members but also locally by businesses. Unfortunately, unemployment only covers a part of the lost wages."
The company has set up a GoFundMe account for its employees.
