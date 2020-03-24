Southgate Mall offers closed space to government; Badlander owners lay off 50

"Unfortunately, the Giggle Box is closed until further notice," said Logan Foret, one of the Giggle Box's co-creators. "We're looking at ways to use the space as a live-stream content studio. It could be small acts or solo bands. It could be used for cooking shows or yoga teachers or fitness trainers."

Washington Prime said it has offered the use of its spaces to government agencies to serve as "potential distribution centers for emergency medical supplies, outdoor designated areas to perform COVID-19 testing, food depository stations and other complementary services that may be required by communities in need."

"Plain and simple, my colleagues and I are offering up our assets to those local, state and federal agencies tasked with the containment and ultimately the eradication of coronavirus as well as those impacted by this national crisis," said Washington Prime CEO and director Lou Conforti in a statement.

He said the company owns over 100 facilities across the United States.