Southgate Mall owner files for bankruptcy

A new 110,000-square-foot Scheels All Sports store is currently under construction at the mall. It is expected to bring 200 or more retail jobs to Missoula. The company has targeted Oct. 2 for the store's grand opening.

Scheels did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Missoula County health department also operates a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the mall.

"We do not foresee this impacting our services for the time being, but MCCHD will keep the public informed of any changes that would impact our COVID-19 vaccine services," the health department said in a statement.

Washington Prime Group filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, CNN reported. The real estate company said it had secured $100 million to support day-to-day operations during the bankruptcy process.