Southwest smoke arrives in Missoula

Missoula’s blue-sky weekend got replaced with a horizonless Monday as forest fires southwest of Montana pumped their smoke into the valley.

“Conditions are hovering between Moderate and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups at our monitors, and that’s likely to hold true throughout the day,” Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield wrote in her Monday-morning dispatch. The Shissler fire in Idaho and the Marion fire on the Montana-Idaho border were both sending smoke northeast toward Missoula overnight, and those combined with a larger flow bringing fumes from the major wildfires in California.

The Cinnabar fire 10 miles east of Stevensville in the Welcome Creek Wilderness was sending smoke into the Rock Creek drainage on Monday. The lightning-caused fire had burned about 30 acres as of Monday morning. The Lolo National Forest has deployed a 14-person crew backed up with one helicopter to suppress the fire.

Coefield said the morning air inversion that trapped smoke in the valley floor might break up by 10 or 11 a.m., but added that weather trends forecast more bad air conditions through midweek. Monday’s Missoula-area prediction calls for strong winds and possible showers by evening, but the winds will also bring new smoke in as they blow old smoke out.