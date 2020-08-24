 Skip to main content
Southwest smoke arrives in Missoula
August 24 smoke pattern

Smoke from California wildfires is blanketing our region. The clouds and some associated weather are headed our way, but underneath those clouds is more smoke. Because if there’s one thing we needed in 2020, it’s sneaky smoke.  GOES 17 Satellite photo retrieved August 24, 2020, 8:10 a.m.  Link: https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&z=4&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=130&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=20180724153038&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=13845.5&y=2237

 Rob Chaney

Missoula’s blue-sky weekend got replaced with a horizonless Monday as forest fires southwest of Montana pumped their smoke into the valley.

“Conditions are hovering between Moderate and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups at our monitors, and that’s likely to hold true throughout the day,” Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield wrote in her Monday-morning dispatch. The Shissler fire in Idaho and the Marion fire on the Montana-Idaho border were both sending smoke northeast toward Missoula overnight, and those combined with a larger flow bringing fumes from the major wildfires in California.

The Cinnabar fire 10 miles east of Stevensville in the Welcome Creek Wilderness was sending smoke into the Rock Creek drainage on Monday. The lightning-caused fire had burned about 30 acres as of Monday morning. The Lolo National Forest has deployed a 14-person crew backed up with one helicopter to suppress the fire.

Coefield said the morning air inversion that trapped smoke in the valley floor might break up by 10 or 11 a.m., but added that weather trends forecast more bad air conditions through midweek. Monday’s Missoula-area prediction calls for strong winds and possible showers by evening, but the winds will also bring new smoke in as they blow old smoke out.

“This isn’t one of those fun, incoming cold fronts that shifts everything around and delivers clean air from Canada, Coefield wrote. “Instead, this is our typical, southwesterly summer weather, and it’s going to be accompanied by smoke. I’m not saying we won’t see some improvement at ground level, but I’m somewhat skeptical. The real improvement will come when the upper level winds become more westerly on Wednesday or Thursday.”

At the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups stage, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Wildfire smoke can aggravate symptoms of asthma and COPD, reduce overall lung function and increase risks of heart attack or stroke. It can also add susceptibility to infectious diseases such as flu, Covid-19 and pneumonia.

For more information on Missoula’s air quality, check out https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/health/health-department/home-environment/air-quality/current-air-quality

For help creating clean indoor air conditions, see the resources at www.montanawildfiresmoke.org

 
William Stevens

