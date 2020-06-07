Speaking out for justice

Yesterday I was in the gym and I was thinking about my roommate who works downtown. One night this week she said there were people driving around in trucks and Confederate flags were waving, and they had guns. And I was just thinking about that and I couldn't get it out of my head. I was at the gym, which is generally a place where I escape, and I started crying and I sat in my car for, like, five minutes, an eternity, with a thousand-yard stare. Just contemplating, because I wanted to come down here (to the protests), but I don't want to die. I don't want people I'm with to die. It's weird contemplating your life when you're going to a peaceful protest that's trying to address why minorities, especially black people and Indigenous people, suffer way disproportionate affects from the current system. It brought me to weird place. I suffered from depression for about 10 years before I was really out of it. And I was suicidal for maybe seven, and I haven't felt that way in a long time. I haven't questioned the value of my life for even longer. And yesterday brought those questions back. So it's just like, I don't trust people who lack the emotional intelligence to show up to a peaceful protest with guns, I don't trust their judgement when emotional tensions rise. It almost dissuaded me from going, but I tried to be more rational.