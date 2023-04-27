LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park is hosting a temporary art exhibit, "Imprinting the West," through May 21. Visitors can see the free exhibit during regular visitor center hours.

The exhibit features 44 hand-colored engravings and lithographs created by 19th century artists to depict and interpret the “Wild West” during the time of westward expansion in North America. Their artwork played an important role in the dissemination of information and interpretation about the West and its inhabitants.

Visitors to Travelers’ Rest State Park can view the exhibit during regular visitor center hours, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. from now through April 30 and seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. after May 1.

The park will also host two related printmaking activities on Saturday, May 20 that are free and open to the public. At 11 a.m., children and families can participate in a special program that is part of the Travelers’ Rest Connection’s “Trekker Kids” Saturday activity series. The family-friendly activity will feature cyanotype printmaking, which involves using the sun and natural artifacts to make images.

Then, in partnership with Western Montana Creative Initiative’s Open AIR program, Indigenous artist Stella Nall will offer a print-making workshop on May 20 at 1 p.m., demonstrating simple techniques and encouraging visitors to create their own prints inspired by Western landscapes.

"Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined" is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, and curated by Dr. Randall Griffey, associate curator of modern American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. More information is available at eusa.org.

Local sponsors of the exhibit include Farmers State Bank, First Security Bank, Jackson Contractor Group, Montana Public Radio, and Western Montana Lighting. Call the state park at 406-273–4253 or visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest for more information.