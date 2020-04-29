Special elections in Missoula County next week

"What I'm trying to prevent is City of Missoula residents from coming in person and not being eligible for an election," Seaman said.

Seaman said he's not able to provide information on candidates' backgrounds himself because candidates are not required to file that information and he doesn't want it to seem that the county is supporting or opposing any candidates. However, voters can reach out to candidates with questions using contact information provided in filings on the county elections office website.

Here is the status of elections in school and a fire district in Missoula County:

Missoula County Public Schools

No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.

MCPS will not be holding a formal election for trustees this year. However, the board will appoint three new trustees in May when the current board members' terms expire. The board made the decision to cancel the formal trustee election because the three candidates who filed were running unopposed for the three-year terms, and there were no additional candidates who filed by the deadline.