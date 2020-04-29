Special elections in Missoula County next week

Some Missoula County residents may be wondering where their ballots are for the 2020 school and other special elections, but not all voters will receive ballots this year.
That's according to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman, who said some school districts are not holding formal elections, but instead are electing trustees by acclamation for candidates who ran unopposed.
"It's a lot smaller this year," Seaman said. "I think it was about 10,000 ballots mailed out."
Seaman said ballots were mailed on April 15. They are due back on May 5.
Residents of the City of Missoula will not receive ballots because Missoula County Public Schools is not holding a formal election. Residents of other districts in Missoula County can check to see if they are receiving a ballot at gis.missoulacounty.us/elections/schoolspecial2020.
Seaman said residents who believe they should have received a ballot but have not should call the elections office at 406-258-4751.
All Missoula County elections are mail-in this year, but voters can also use drop-off locations on election day. The locations of the drop boxes can also be found on the county election office's website.
"What I'm trying to prevent is City of Missoula residents from coming in person and not being eligible for an election," Seaman said.
Seaman said he's not able to provide information on candidates' backgrounds himself because candidates are not required to file that information and he doesn't want it to seem that the county is supporting or opposing any candidates. However, voters can reach out to candidates with questions using contact information provided in filings on the county elections office website.
Here is the status of elections in school and a fire district in Missoula County:
Missoula County Public Schools
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
MCPS will not be holding a formal election for trustees this year. However, the board will appoint three new trustees in May when the current board members' terms expire. The board made the decision to cancel the formal trustee election because the three candidates who filed were running unopposed for the three-year terms, and there were no additional candidates who filed by the deadline.
Koan Mercer and Jeffrey Avgeris will be appointed to fill two other trustee seats representing the elementary schools. Those seats are currently held by Heidi Kendall and Jennifer Newbold, whose terms expire in May. Jennifer Vogel will retain the high school position to which she was appointed in February, when she replaced former trustee Elliot Dugger, who resigned in January.
Bonner School District 14
Trustees (elect two)
- Troy Adam
- Samuel B. Caras
- Ryan Ludemann
- Teri Schuster
Clinton School District 32
Trustees (elect two)
- Brandon Huber
- Jason R. Howard
- Ann Halverson
Desmet School District 20
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
William Paulson Jr. ran unopposed for the three-year trustee position. Melinda Mytty ran unopposed for the one-year position.
East Missoula Rural Fire District
Trustees (elect two)
- Diana Fuentes
- Bartlett Sevik
- Cynthia Winchnell
Frenchtown School District 40
Trustees (elect two)
- John Hogland
- Shiloh Lucier
- Bryce Simpson
Hellgate School District 4:
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
Diane Beck and Kate Walker ran unopposed for trustee positions.
Lolo School District 7
No formal election. Trustee elected by acclamation.
- Brandon Wright ran unopposed for a trustee positions.
Potomac School District 11
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
Kelsy Ployhar, Courtney Iverson Hathaway and Wes Mitchell ran unopposed for trustee positions.
Seeley Lake School District 34
- Jody "Doc" Welter ran unopposed and will be elected by acclamation for the open two-year term.
Trustees running for three-year terms (elect two)
- William R. Campbell
- Ryan Dunster
- Ryen Neudecker
- Kathleen M. (Kathy) Teague
- Kristina Shields
General Fund Levy ($5,471.63)
- For/Against
Seeley Lake-Missoula County Sewer District Director (elect two)
- Duane Anderson
- Jason Gilpin
- F. Carleen Gonder
- Thomas P. Morris
- Kyle Ryan Zumwalt
Sunset School District 30
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
Matthew Knox ran unopposed for the three-year trustee position. Eric Skelton ran unopposed for the one-year trustee position.
Swan Valley School District 33
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
James D. Boyd and Randy Williams ran unopposed for the three-year trustee positions. Nathan Richardson ran unopposed for the two-year trustee position.
Target Range School District 20
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
Jennifer L. Long and Robert Carter ran unopposed for the trustee positions.
Woodman School District 18
No formal election. Trustees elected by acclamation.
- William Paulson Jr. ran unopposed for the three-year trustee position. Melinda Mytty ran unopposed for the one-year trustee position.
Coming Friday: Elections in outlying counties
