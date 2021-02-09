Special Olympics Montana celebrates 50 years, announces 50 influencers

In celebration of 50 years of service, Special Olympics Montana (SOMT) is honoring 50 individuals and organizations who have contributed to and championed thousands of Montanans with intellectual disabilities throughout the past half-century.

“From the moment I became involved with SOMT 18 years ago, I knew in my heart being a Guardian of the Flame would be a part of my life,” Billings Police Sargent Tina Hoeger recently commented. “Watching the athletes, I was overwhelmed by their purity, bravery and support for one another. These precious athletes do more for us than we could ever possibly do for them.”

Using sports as a catalyst to include and empower those with intellectual disabilities, more than 10,000 athletes have participated in SOMT over the past 50 years. Athletes have found their voices, become leaders and self-advocates, are gainfully employed, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

As a grassroots movement that is athlete-centered, family-based, volunteer-driven, and donor supported, SOMT is presently in more than 80 communities across Montana, serving more than 3,400 athletes annually. Through sports, health, education, and leadership programs, athletes are healthier, happier, and are finding their rightful place in our communities.