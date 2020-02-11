Specialty license plates revocations hit nonprofits hard

Eleven license plates.

That's all it would have taken to keep the nonprofit Missoula Freestyle Team specialty license plate from being revoked under new state rules that require a minimum number sold for a nonprofit to have its own plate.

The 2019 Legislature set that number at 400. Donovan Power, the director of the freestyle team, said people bought 389 license plates with their design last year at a cost of $20 each that went to the organization.

“So this arbitrary number of 400 means we got cut,” he said. The organization will be devastated by the loss of about $7,780 a year, Power said.

“It’s a complete gut punch for us,” he said. “It’s a tremendous hit for us. This is more than the amount we give out in scholarships every year. Personally, as the director I made something like just over $7,000 last year. So this is the equivalent of me, as the person who does the most work, not getting paid.”

The organization provides ski coaches to about 170 kids for about 13 Saturdays every year, and they provided need-based scholarships to about a dozen kids this year. Their mission is to teach kids to ski anywhere, in any condition, and still have fun and many of the coaches have been or are on the U.S. National Ski Team.