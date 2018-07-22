Sperry Chalet now: Blackened forest, construction noise, but still 'its own particular beauty'

The remnants of the burned-out Sperry Chalet dormitory are perched high on a plateau overlooking the valley and Lake McDonald below. “The fire was all the way around here,” said John Helton, a park maintenance man who was flown out three days before the dormitory burned. “I watched as the fire progressed up the hill, torching and all that fun stuff."
Yellow caution tape surrounds the Chalet’s stone shell, which is reinforced by wooden braces that hold the granite walls together. “As the season progresses, construction will be in full swing,” said Lauren Alley, the public affairs officer for Glacier National Park. “People can definitely expect construction noise, horse and mule traffic, and helicopter noise, depending on the day."
The dinning hall survived the blaze and will continue to feed hungry hikers and teams of workers while they work on the dormitory. Two 10-person crews from Dick Anderson Construction will work anywhere from eight to 12 hours every day of the week, usually starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
The goal for this year’s work is to construct a temporary roof to help the structure through the 2018-19 winter. Park officials hope to finish restoring the dormitory to its pre-fire state within two years, but many visitors will continue the long hike up to pay their respects to what remains of the Sperry Chalet.
Ken Wallace, left, and Cooper Davis of Swan Mountain Outfitters load up a string of pack mules with survey equipment. Because of the chalet's remote location, anywhere from 150 to 220 helicopter trips will ferry construction materials from a staging site in West Glacier. Another 35 to 60 round trips are expected by pack strings of mules, carrying more supplies and food for the workers and hikers.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — In the words on the plaque on the wall of the Sperry Chalet complex’s dining hall, “no two days (here) have ever been the same.”
That 1981 statement by Kay Luding, the former longtime Sperry Chalet complex manager, ring truer than ever this summer as construction crews replace guests at the historic structure.
On a recent afternoon, the once-popular hike had only a handful of visitors, including a six-pack of mules, making their way up the 6.4-mile trail from the bustling Lake McDonald Lodge to the ghost-like shell of the former stone and timber Sperry Chalet dormitory.
Typically, the dormitory housed about 50 people every single summer evening, with more dispersing to the nearby campgrounds. The hike to Sperry was one of the more popular backcountry routes — especially with the beds and hot meals that were part of the $200-per-night dormitory reservation, and its famous cookies, pies and lemonade.
The trail’s moderately steep but sustained elevation gain of 3,432 feet took hikers past small waterfalls and fields filled with lush grasses, wildflowers and a dense mixed conifer forest.
The Sprague fire changed some of that. Today, red, purple and white wildflowers still bloom along the trail, but in places fresh green grasses are only now starting to sprout through the blackened soil. Most of the trees’ canopies are gone, with charcoal-gray trunks standing in some areas; elsewhere, they litter the mountainsides like a child’s Pick-Up Sticks game, their 6-foot-diameter root balls bearing witness to the shallow rocky soils where they formerly clung to life.
Mixed among them are thousands of hazard trees felled by sawyers to make hiking the trail safer. Other dead trees are perched precariously uphill, their burned roots evidence of the work for trail crews that is yet to come. A large part of the hike now takes place under a blazing sun.
The seemingly never-ending switchbacks give way to the first views of the burned-out 105-year-old Sperry Chalet dormitory, which is perched above granite walls high on a plateau overlooking the valley and Lake McDonald. The scene shows how the blaze climbed what’s known as a “fire chimney."
At the dormitory, the green firs and pines intermingled with those that are fire-scorched and dead reveal how the flames danced around the structures, and the difficulty faced by the four firefighters and lone National Park Service maintenance man as they battled an hours-long ember storm. The deck of the dining hall still has a hole caused by embers, and a forlorn pine tree leaning over a blackened eave reveals where another spark was extinguished before it could do more damage. The bathroom and two other small outbuildings were untouched.
“The fire was all the way around here,” said John Helton, a park maintenance man who was flown by helicopter out of the area three days before the Sperry Chalet dormitory burned. He takes in the spectacular view, and recalls the Sprague fire’s march up the mountain in the days before the ember storm. “I watched as the fire progressed up the hill, torching and all that fun stuff. The preceding week it had been creeping up the hill.
“I thought there would be enough rocks in the way, but you put the wind and fire together and you’re off to the races.”
Yellow caution tape surrounds the dormitory’s stone shell, which is reinforced by a spiderweb of 4-by-4 wooden braces. Birds’ chirping can be heard on this quiet day, and Helton’s only seen four hiking parties in two days.
But that won’t be the case for the rest of the summer. In fact, the Sperry Chalet site is going to be a clamorous construction zone more often than not.
“As the season progresses, construction will be in full swing,” said Lauren Alley, a spokewoman for Glacier National Park. “People can definitely expect construction noise, horse and mule traffic, and helicopter noise, depending on the day.
“While the chalet is being rebuilt, people should plan on the hike being a rigorous trip and plan accordingly. Last year we saw a lot of carry-outs on the loop trail, and I’m wondering if we’ll see something like that more often this year.”
Two 10-person crews from Dick Anderson Construction will work anywhere from eight to 12 hours every day of the week, usually starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., according to Travis Neil, the project manager. They’ll sleep in the three white wall tents set up on platforms nearby, which will be removed at the end of the season. Neil hopes they’ll be there until Oct. 19 this year, and return to wrap up the job next summer.
One crew will hike in on Sundays, staying through Wednesdays. The second crew will double up with them on Wednesdays, and work through Saturdays.
Because of its remote location, anywhere from 150 to 220 helicopter trips will ferry construction materials from a staging site in West Glacier. Another 35 to 60 round trips are expected by pack strings of mules, carrying more supplies and food for the workers and hikers.
“We’ll fly six to eight loads today,” Neil said on Wednesday. “On Monday last week, we did 18 flights. The first week, we flew everything in for the man camp and temporary wall bracing. We’re flying in more bracing today and equipment … and once we get to the logs, those will be big flights.”
They’re using newly purchased tools to cut down on oil leaks and minimize the hum of the generators, but Neil said that realistically, the work will be loud.
“Unfortunately, in order to get things done we have to use powered equipment. We have to use power tools,” Neil said. “It’s fortunate that it’s mostly goats, marmots and occasionally deer there, but we’ll have to take additional care in the fall with the migratory birds.”
Inside the dining hall, the three cooks — down from the typical nine employees — still offer hikers cool lemonade and hot coffee. They’re still making the famous cookies and selling sandwiches, candy and other treats, but have backed off baking the fresh pies and bread. The focus this year is on meals for the construction crews instead of the occasional hiker.
Renee Noffke, one of the cooks, said they’ve had a few people come up to pay their respects to the Sperry Chalet, while others hadn’t heard of the damage inflicted on the chalet until they arrived at the site.
“Some of the people are like a part of the Sperry family,” Noffke said. “There’s a lot of people who love this place and feel it’s important to come up and see it.”
The fire has provided an unexpected bonus for historical buffs by removing foliage that’s long hidden artifacts. Those include coffee ration vials, given to guests and trekkers to measure and carry their daily dose of java; aqua-colored glass insulators from historic telephone lines; and cobalt-blue poison bottles used on coyotes or other wildlife that historically were considered “nuisance” animals.
Brian Engel from Moses Lake, Washington, hiked past the chalet complex to summit Lincoln Peak. He didn’t know anything about the Sprague fire, but saw photos from the peak on social media and wanted to add his own shots to his Instagram account. He didn’t mind the blackened forest hike.
“It has its own particular beauty,” Engel said. “It’s what nature does. But it’s an amazing area, and I have more interest now in staying here than I did before I heard about it.”
Hikers on the way to Sperry
Mountain goats at Sperry
Remains of Sperry Chalet dining hall
Hikers head to Sperry Chalet
Mountain goat at Sperry Chalet
Renee Noffke cooks at Sperry Chalet
Outfitters and mules at Sperry Chalet
Burned trunks at Sperry Chalet
New growth at Sperry Chalet
Waterfall at Sperry Glacier
Caution tape surrounds Sperry Chalet
Remnants of Sperry Chalet dormitory
Trail to Sperry Chalet
Last switchback overlooking the area of the Sprague Fire
Hikers leaving Sperry Chalet
A waterfall cascades of a cliff above the Sperry Chalet
White wall tents that will house construction crews
Waterfalls along the trail to Sperry Chalet
Materials and equipment will be flown in
Construction work will create noise
Campground above Sperry Chalet
A hiker climbs to Sperry
Scene on the hike to Sperry Chalet
Burn area from the Sprague fire
Artifacts unearthed by the fire
"Whatever happens to you today will never happen again"