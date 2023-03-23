A walking spider puppet will make its debut at the upcoming Wildwalk parade thanks to the collaboration and imagination of children and adults from across Missoula.

The project was created through a partnership between the International Wildlife Film Festival, which organizes the parade, and the Missoula Art Museum. Since Monday, volunteers have come together to construct the legs of the spider using locally sourced recycled materials.

“It’s actually looking a lot more varied than I expected, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Elisha Harteis, a resident artist at the museum who is spearheading the project. “It’s just so fun to meet people and have them help out and hear about people’s stories, where they come from and their passion for art.”

When Harteis was approached by the museum to bring the Wildwalk project’s theme of “fight or flight” to life, Louis Bourgeois’ 30-foot sculpture “Maman” came to mind.

“It’s not my first community project,” she said. “It’s always a little bit different. You kind of just have to go with the flow and be malleable to other people and let go of exactly how I wanted it to look because it’s a shared project.”

In the museum’s classroom space, volunteers hot-glued curved, one-inch thick strips of cardboard to create an armature for each of the spider’s legs. Then they covered the completed structure with brown paper bags.

About 10 people came out Thursday to work on the structure. Jonathan Greer brought along his children, Gabriel and Galen.

“Working on projects with them is a lot of fun,” Greer said. “They’re really good with projects like this.”

Thursday was the second time Jess Alber showed up to work on the project this week.

“I happened to stumble across this on their website, so I thought I would just come out and it would be a good way to meet artsy people,” said Alber, who recently moved to Missoula from Philadelphia.

Nearly all of the spider puppet is being built out of recycled materials gathered by volunteers and community businesses. The only part of the structure that didn’t come through those means are the wires used to provide structure and stability to the spider’s legs.

“It’s a good idea that we can use things that are discarded to create something beautiful,” said Janaina Vieira-Marques, an educator and outreach coordinator at the Missoula Art Museum.

Volunteers are on track to wrap up the construction of the walking puppet on Friday between 9 a.m. and noon. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

The museum is looking for donations to paint the spider and bring it to its final form before the Wildwalk parade, which is scheduled for Earth Day on April 22. The procession will begin at First Interstate Bank on Higgins Avenue at 11 a.m. and conclude at the red XXXXs.