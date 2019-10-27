If you’re not familiar with beat-based cycling workouts, you could be forgiven for mistaking it for a nightclub instead of a fitness class. It’s almost completely dark, high-quality speakers pump out bass-heavy songs timed to colored lights and everyone’s packed together and sweating.
Three of the businesses have popped up in downtown Missoula in the last six months, with the newest, Sobba Cycle, opening in the Mercantile building on Front Street this Monday.
Popular in larger cities, “cyc fitness,” “rhythm cycle” or beat-based cycling usually involves participants in rows on stationary, high-tech bikes that offer different resistances. Classes are mostly led by an instructor.
“We ride to the beat, so it’s not based on numbers, it’s just how you’re feeling and staying in tune with your body and increasing resistance when the instructor cues it and creating the pace,” said Sydney Munteanu, who’s working with Sobba Cycle to partner with a dozen other local businesses for its grand opening week.
Kelsey McIntosh is one of the riders who tested out Sobba Cycle’s 45-minute workout last week before they officially opened. As she toweled off sweat in the lobby, she said she likes beat-based cycling more than a regular gym.
“I think it’s a lot harder because it’s shorter and on time, and it’s higher impact almost because it’s so intense,” she said. “It’s like 45 minutes of working your ass off the entire time and you don’t rest at all.”
Sobba Cycle was started in Whitefish, and this is owner Perrey Sobba’s second location. Next week, she’s got local coffee roasters, ice-cream makers and kombucha brewers lined up to give away freebies to customers.
“As a community-centered business, in expanding to Missoula it was really important for us to take the time to foster new friendships, partner with local businesses, and come from a place of genuinely wanting to understand and be a part of the community rooted here,” Sobba explained.
Sweat Shop Studio at 113 W. Broadway was the first such business in town, with owner Bonnie Bell setting up the studio this past March.
“The workout type of environment is more like a party,” said manager Catie Moderie. “And cycling is absolutely easier on the knees compared to running where you’re pounding on the pavement. We have loud music. It’s a fun workout. You’re not just sitting on the bike either, you’re doing different moves. You’re standing the majority of the time.”
They also offer personal training classes.
Hype House Studio opened this past spring as well at 140 N. Higgins.
“The trend for us is 45-minute condensed classes focused on making people feel comfortable with high-intensity, low-impact workouts,” said manager Alysen Suazo. “A lot of high-intensity workouts have a pretty big toll on the body. Here, you feel comfortable. The room is dark, dimly lit, which is more comfortable than bright fluorescent lights.”
Suazo owns and manages HypeHouse with Bridgett Parsons.
She said people can expect to burn 500-1,100 calories in each workout.
“There’s pretty cool lighting that goes with the music," she said. "It’s a really fun atmosphere. It’s a big thing in bigger cities. You see a lot of cycle bar franchises. Missoula is just a little bit behind the times in this kind of workout.”
All three studios have a variety of pricing plans, and all three have partnered with ClassPass for people that don’t want to exclusively work out at one studio. They also all have early morning, mid-day and evening workout times.
“I just think it’s completely different than any other group fitness,” Suazo said.