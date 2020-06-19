Splash Montana to reopen lap and kiddie pools to public June 22

The Splash Montana water park will reopen its kiddie pool, lazy river and water slides to the public Monday, June 22, with some restrictions due to the coronavirus.
The water park had a soft opening of the lap pool, with some modifications, June 10. Instead of the usual 50-meter lanes, Splash management restructured their pool lanes, so that they run across the pool rather than lengthwise. Swimmers were limited to one person per lane and a one-hour time limit.
Now, recreational swimming will be permitted at both pools on a reservation-only basis. The pools will be open for 90-minute sessions of 50 people or fewer, in accordance with Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services’ order. Locker room use will also be limited. Public health officials announced earlier this week that splash decks and spray pools fall under the state’s more stringent swimming pool reopening regulations. Swim lessons will begin again at Splash July 6. The lap pool will remain structured as 25-yard lanes.
Shannon Therriault, Missoula's director of environmental health, said public health officials have been in close contact with the Parks and Recreation Department to ensure every precaution was being taken. She said Splash Montana is working with various offices to follow every health order.
“The plans the pool has are trying to take in all those different rules within all the different contexts," Therriault said. “They are working hard to comply with the governor’s directive and health officer order.”
These changes are vital for protecting against transmission of COVID-19, Therriault said.
Eric Seagrave, aquatics manager at Splash Montana, said he was happy to finally be opening up, even if the process entailed some tricky maneuvering.
“Really every minute that somebody is at Splash, you have to, kind of, put your brain into that person,” Seagrave said. He said management has to think about all the possible movements a single water park attendee might take, in order to ensure proper sanitation.
He mentioned the varying interpretations of rules, as they are passed down from the governor to the health department to individual businesses. Each business must tailor these general rules to fit with its specific practices. This process has to be repeated every time a new rule is put in place. And the final interpretations can vary between counties and even between similar businesses, Seagrave said. It’s been a confusing, and at times frustrating, process.
Seagrave spoke about weighing the likely financial losses from opening the water park — the revenue from park-goers won’t exceed the costs of running the park itself, because of the 50-swimmer limit — against the need for children to have a safe, supervised place to play.
“To get the kids in, and hear the sounds of the kids riding the slides, floating the river, having a blast, and knowing that they're here and we can keep an eye on them, I’m excited,” Seagrave said.
Dan Heil, 54, has made use of the temporary lap pool since Splash Mountain opened it. The biggest difference has been swimming the shorter distance, but he said that was far from a deal breaker.
“Having to do 25 (yards) is no big deal,” Heil said. “I miss the 50 meters, but I’d rather have the pool and be outdoors than not have the pool.”
Heil, who has an 18-month-old son, is very anxious for the kiddie pool to open.
Adina Rutherford, 21, has been a lifeguard at Splash Montana for three years. She said while it hasn’t been the ideal start to summer season, it has been easier to keep watch of empty — or nearly empty — pools.
“This has been nice. It’s been unfortunate, but it’s been nice,” Rutherford said. “We normally have seven to 10 guards here at a time, and you’ll have sometimes, two- to four-hour rotations that you’re on. And right now we only have to be up for half an hour.”
That said, the novelty of Splash Montana without the swimmers has started to wear off.
“It will be exciting to have the flutter, you know? When everyone’s excited to be here and you can hear the kids laughing and playing,” Rutherford said. “That is always fun. Having that energy back.”
Those who want to reserve space at Splash Montana can do so through the Parks and Recreation website, missoulaparks.org, or call 721-PARK (7275) beginning Saturday, June 20.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.