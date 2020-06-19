Splash Montana to reopen lap and kiddie pools to public June 22

“To get the kids in, and hear the sounds of the kids riding the slides, floating the river, having a blast, and knowing that they're here and we can keep an eye on them, I’m excited,” Seagrave said.

Dan Heil, 54, has made use of the temporary lap pool since Splash Mountain opened it. The biggest difference has been swimming the shorter distance, but he said that was far from a deal breaker.

“Having to do 25 (yards) is no big deal,” Heil said. “I miss the 50 meters, but I’d rather have the pool and be outdoors than not have the pool.”

Heil, who has an 18-month-old son, is very anxious for the kiddie pool to open.

Adina Rutherford, 21, has been a lifeguard at Splash Montana for three years. She said while it hasn’t been the ideal start to summer season, it has been easier to keep watch of empty — or nearly empty — pools.

“This has been nice. It’s been unfortunate, but it’s been nice,” Rutherford said. “We normally have seven to 10 guards here at a time, and you’ll have sometimes, two- to four-hour rotations that you’re on. And right now we only have to be up for half an hour.”

That said, the novelty of Splash Montana without the swimmers has started to wear off.