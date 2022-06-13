Spokane grocery store chain to acquire Missoula Fresh Market locations

A Spokane grocery store chain has announced that it will be acquiring two Missoula grocery stores, but the names will remain very similar.

Yoke's Fresh Markets, an independent, employee-owned regional grocery chain with 17 stores, has entered into an agreement to buy the two Missoula Fresh Market locations at 3801 S. Reserve St. and 800 W. Broadway.

"At Yoke’s, our mission is to expand our services to this new market," said Yoke's CEO John Bole. "Yoke's is excited to expand our family."

The tentative dates for the acquisition are for late summer or early fall of 2022.

Yoke's was founded in 1946 by Marshall and Harriet Yoke. There are currently 10 stores in the greater Spokane area along with three in Idaho and four in the Tri Cities region of Washington.

Bole said the Missoula Fresh Markets will be transformed in the Yoke's Fresh Markets model. There will be an increased focus on natural, organic and specialty products, especially on organic produce. Yoke's also carries Pier 39 seafood and has an in-house bakery. The deal was facilitated by The Food Partners, who were the strategic and financial partners for Missoula Fresh Market. The Missoula Fresh Markets were established in 2015 when Orange Street Food Farm co-owners Craig Holtet and Ron Ramsbacher bought the two Safeway locations in town.

In a statement, Missoula Fresh Market said they'd like to "thank all of their customers and employees for their loyal patronage and service."

