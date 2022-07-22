Spokane murder suspect arrested in Missoula, held on $100K bond

A Spokane man facing murder accusations was arrested in Missoula on allegations that he crashed a pick-up into a utility pole on Toole Avenue in the middle of the night on Thursday.

Wesley D. Goings, 35, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with two misdemeanors: a first offense DUI and reckless driving.

In Spokane, he is facing a warrant for a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting in Spokane over the weekend, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department. The shooting left one dead and one injured.

“Immediately after the shooting, (Spokane detectives) began investigating and were able to develop probable cause to arrest Goings for murder, along with unlawful possession of a firearm and felony assault,” the press release said.

Missoula County charging documents state that around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, a witness was driving to work eastbound on West Broadway Street near Toole Avenue. The witness watched a car that court documents allege was driven by Goings, turn onto Toole Avenue and start driving towards the witness at a fast speed.

As the car neared the witness, he was forced to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision. The witness estimated Goings’ car missed him by about a foot, according to charging documents.

Goings crashed into the building at 1256 West Broadway Street. When Missoula police arrived, they found a grey pickup sticking out of the building, along with down electrical wires from the pickup hitting a utility pole.

Goings exited his car and was stumbling around, and his speech was slurred, charging documents state. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol. When asked to identify himself, Goings reportedly gave several false names and a false birth date.

Goings required medical attention for injuries sustained in the crash.

At his initial appearance in Missoula on Friday afternoon, Goings opted to represent himself in court proceedings. He indicated he wanted to go back to Spokane.

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Carrie Garber made note of the murder charge he’s facing in Spokane, and said the Missoula county attorney’s office will work with Spokane County to come up with a plan on how to address the two cases.

Goings will be arraigned in Missoula County District Court on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.