Spooling up: Helitack training prepares wildland firefighters for summer

NINE MILE PRAIRIE — Watering a Ponderosa pine tree with a helicopter might seem like overkill, unless it’s on fire.
Then the tricky process of telling a pilot which tree to blast with a “Bambi Bucket” loaded with 324 gallons of Blackfoot River benefits from some advance practice.
On Thursday, a dozen members of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire crew took turns guiding in a Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter to drop sites around Corrick’s River Bend Fishing Access Site. Next week, they might be doing those ground-to-air communications for real as Montana’s wildfire season engages.
“We’ve been training all week, and I’m feeling a little hoarse,” DNRC Helitack foreman Steve Beck told the firefighters circled around the yellow-and-white aircraft. “This is like an old ranch truck you’ve made good for hunting. We’ve stripped down everything to save weight — no cup holders, no leather seats. These are the most uncomfortable seats ever created. We’re not worried about comfort. We’re worried about function.”
Those seats, which can be turned into a stretcher to evacuate an injury victim, can deliver a crew of four helitack firefighters and their gear for initial attack deep into roadless forest or mountainsides. Unless the temperature climbs over 100 degrees — then the helicopter’s lift capacity has to leave one person behind.
A heat wave forecast across the western United States for next week includes 100-degree-plus days for most of Montana. That week culminates with the Fourth of July holiday, when Americans haul their fireworks to public lands and firefighters cringe.
“I’m about to head out to Miles City,” DNRC engine crew boss Jonkar Arceniega said. “Eight years ago, we had 22 (fire) starts by this time of year. So far in 2021, we’ve had 131 starts that burned about 15,000 acres.”
Arceniega has spent 13 years fighting fire with DNRC, on top of 16 years teaching at Hellgate Elementary School. The men and women milling around him at the helitack training ranged from rookies to 30-year veterans with gray beards to match.
“This is two great careers — teaching and being a wildland firefighter,” Arceniega said. “It’s the family mentality that I love.”
DNRC helicopter manager Egil Estovold kept a family casualness in his tone of voice despite the deadly seriousness of his lessons. Every gallon of water in that Bambi Bucket weighs eight pounds. The full load can knock a firefighter to the ground.
“We’ve seen it blow tree tops off,” Estovold said of the falling water’s impact. “We’ve seen 10-foot logs do cartwheels down a mountain slope after a drop.”
Montana has already lost one of its “direct protection” ships to a landing zone crash at the Deep Creek Canyon fire on June 15. All five on board that helicopter survived, but the fresh incident added special emphasis to Estovold’s discussion of how to break out windows and doors of an upside-down, burning aircraft.
It also highlighted the limited resources Montana firefighters have as 13 other states confront 56 large wildfires. Almost 9,000 wildland firefighters have deployed in Type I and Type II teams just for those large fires.
The National Interagency Fire Center moved to National Preparedness Level 4 (Level 5 is highest) on June 22. Year-to-date, 2021 has had more fires (29,773) than any year in the past decade except 2011 (35,199).
“This is our big field training opportunity,” Beck said. “We’ve got a lot of work to get this done.”