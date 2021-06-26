Spooling up: Helitack training prepares wildland firefighters for summer

A heat wave forecast across the western United States for next week includes 100-degree-plus days for most of Montana. That week culminates with the Fourth of July holiday, when Americans haul their fireworks to public lands and firefighters cringe.

“I’m about to head out to Miles City,” DNRC engine crew boss Jonkar Arceniega said. “Eight years ago, we had 22 (fire) starts by this time of year. So far in 2021, we’ve had 131 starts that burned about 15,000 acres.”

Arceniega has spent 13 years fighting fire with DNRC, on top of 16 years teaching at Hellgate Elementary School. The men and women milling around him at the helitack training ranged from rookies to 30-year veterans with gray beards to match.

“This is two great careers — teaching and being a wildland firefighter,” Arceniega said. “It’s the family mentality that I love.”

DNRC helicopter manager Egil Estovold kept a family casualness in his tone of voice despite the deadly seriousness of his lessons. Every gallon of water in that Bambi Bucket weighs eight pounds. The full load can knock a firefighter to the ground.

“We’ve seen it blow tree tops off,” Estovold said of the falling water’s impact. “We’ve seen 10-foot logs do cartwheels down a mountain slope after a drop.”