Sports Barn to offer sports leagues, glow-in-the-dark activities

“We just feel like that’s going to be a whole new level for both adults and kids and birthday parties,” Ryan Hanavan said. “We can attach glow sticks to lacrosse sticks. We can light up the nets and everything and it’s just a really cool thing, this glow thing."

"We just started to think, why can’t we just play all kinds of glow-in-the-dark sports?" he recalled.

They’re going to work with the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department to offer leagues that don’t overlap with city programming.

“We know people might want to play soccer two nights a week in the winter, so we don’t want our league to be on the same night as Parks and Rec,” he explained.

Amy Hanavan said they’d like to be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. once they get fully operational. They’ll offer the glow-in-the-dark sports from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“And then during the day on the weekend we do like clinics and drop-in sports,” she said. “People keep hearing about glow-in-the-dark and asking if they can book their kid’s birthday party. So we hadn’t even planned on that but that’s not a bad idea.”

For more information visit missoulasportsbarn.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.