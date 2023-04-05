The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider a proposal that would relocate the Fishing Access Site on the east side of the Flathead River near Sportsman’s Bridge on April 18.

As part of a project to upgrade the bridge, the Montana Department of Transportation is proposing a land swap at the Highway 82 site between Bigfork and Somers.

MDT nominated the existing 686-foot bridge for rehabilitation or replacement in 2009. The agency intends to replace Sportsman’s Bridge with a new 706-foot structure.

But in building the new bridge, MDT would need a wider right-of-way, according to a press release. MDT is requesting that widening effort be located in the 1.5 northernmost acres of the Sportsman’s Bridge Fishing Access Site.

This wider right-of-way would reduce Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' river frontage by roughly 70 feet and eliminate the existing route to the Fishing Access Site, which is partially within the existing-right-of-way. To mitigate project impacts on FWP, including both the grant of land and loss of the existing access, MDT intends to reconstruct the Fishing Access Site, obtain an easement in FWP’s name from the neighboring homeowner’s association and develop a new access road and low water boat launch.

The new Fishing Access Site would use Hanging Rock Road, contingent upon approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FWP is currently conducting a MEPA process to evaluate the proposed action of transferring ownership of land to MDT and securing easement from the Hanging Rock HOA.

According to the press release, “MDT has engaged in significant public outreach and received overwhelming support for the project.”

MDT maintains a project webpage at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/flathead/.

To comment, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission.