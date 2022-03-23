Spring burning starts around Missoula

Smoke filled Missoula’s skies Wednesday afternoon as city and federal land managers lit up piles of last year’s forest slash.

City Parks and Recreation contractors burned the first of several loads on Mount Jumbo, in a project that could extend on weekdays through April 6, weather permitting. Most were located above the intersection of Rattlesnake Drive and Lolo Street. They were piled in a forest-thinning project in 2021 to reduce the risk of beetle infestation and wildfire, as well as restore historical conditions on the mountainside.

The Mount Jumbo burns will not affect public access to the trail network on the mountain, according to Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Becky Goodrich. Burns will also be limited by air quality in the Missoula Valley.

Lolo National Forest fire managers have a considerably larger burn list. Crews lit prescribed fires in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area on Wednesday, sending plumes of smoke into the north Missoula skyline. That burn takes place north of the junction of Spring Creek and Rattlesnake Creek above Schoolhouse Meadow.

No trail closures are ordered, but hikers are cautioned to avoid areas where firefighters are working and to expect smoky air. Depending on conditions, the burn could last most of the week and treat about 100 acres.

“As the snow melts and access begins to open up, we will take advantage of favorable weather conditions to initiate prescribed burning operations when and where we can,” Lolo Forest fuels and fire planner Jeff Hayes said in an email. “Prescribed burns are carefully planned and managed to reduce wildfire risk and mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape to maintain and restore healthy forest conditions.”

Additional prescribed fires are on deck throughout the Lolo Forest in the coming months. These burns are also limited by local air quality status as well as favorable weather and fuels conditions.

For additional information, follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook @lolonationalforest, on Twitter at @LoloNF, or call the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814.

