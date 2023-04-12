Missoula County Public Works launched into its spring project load this week after waiting out the winter weather. Despite slight delays, engineer Erik Dickson said his department is close to its anticipated timeline for spring projects thanks to a quick ramp-up last week.

“We just all of the sudden pulled the trigger,” he said Tuesday.

The spring workload comprises three projects in particular. From April 12 to mid-May, crews will extend a water main line in Lolo. From April 10 to April 20, crews will replace a culvert at the intersection of South Third Street West and Tower Street in Target Range. Finally, from April 10 to April 19, crews will take on surface repairs of Maclay Bridge, which connects North Avenue with River Pines Road in the Big Flat neighborhood.

Funding for the water main replacement comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the other two projects — totaling $57,500 in costs — are taxpayer-funded.

County crews, with help from HDR Inc., will install road closures from the intersection of U.S. 93 South and Lewis and Clark Drive, east to Farm Lane, for the Lolo water main line extension.

This work zone will be closed to traffic, with the exception for residents living along Lewis and Clark Drive. Limited access will be allowed to the Post Office and private business via U.S. 93 South. All other traffic should take a detour beginning north of the closure from Tyler Drive to Lakeside Drive for access to Farm Lane. The work area will be active with heavy machinery and deep excavations.

For the culvert replacement, Third Street will be closed to traffic at Tower Street, but access to Tower Street north of Third Street will be available through the construction area during the closure. While the work is underway, closure signs will be in place at the intersections of Third and Hiberta streets and Third and Tower streets.

Drivers will need to use Tower Street, Seventh Street and Hiberta Street for a detour route around the closure. Drivers can also use South Avenue, Spurgin Road and all of Seventh Street as alternate routes to avoid the temporary congestion on the immediate detour route.

For the third time in about three years, repairs will also take place on the surface of Maclay Bridge.

While the work is underway, crews will place closure signs at the intersections of River Pines Road and Blue Mountain Road and at North Avenue and Humble Road. Crews will also place barricades at each end of the bridge during the work to prevent access. Drivers will need to use Big Flat Road, Mullan Road, Reserve Street, Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 for detour routes around the closure.

“It just all kind of came together really quickly last week,” noted Dickson.

Getting this trio of projects underway will allow Public Works to prepare for its upcoming spring and summer projects.

In May, the county will take asphalt millings provided by the state to do hard surfacing at the Wye and in Frenchtown.

“That’s a fairly major project,” Dickson said.

Spring maintenance will also include grading gravel roads and dust abatement. The largest project anticipated for the summer will also utilize millings to improve the southernmost mile of Deschamps Lane starting at Mullan Road.

That effort is intended to give Deschamps a “good, sound base,” Dickson said.

In the future, Dickson also said the county hopes to address the curves on Deschamps, but the exact solution hasn’t been determined yet.

“We’re going to try to make that a better ‘thru-road’ for a lot of those folks that use Mullan Road to get to the Wye,” he said.