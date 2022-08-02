Spruce Street closed for pedestrian accident in Missoula

Spruce Street in downtown Missoula is closed following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Spruce Street was blocked off between Ryman Street and Higgins Avenue as of 3:30 p.m. while law enforcement was on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department.

The call in came in on Tuesday just after 2 p.m.

The case is being investigated, and no more details are being released at this time, the department posted.