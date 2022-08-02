Spruce Street closed for pedestrian accident in Missoula

Spruce Street in downtown Missoula is closed following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
Spruce Street was blocked off between Ryman Street and Higgins Avenue as of 3:30 p.m. while law enforcement was on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department.
The call in came in on Tuesday just after 2 p.m.
The case is being investigated, and no more details are being released at this time, the department posted.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
