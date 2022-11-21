St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide following death of 17-year-old

A man was jailed in Lake County on suspicion of negligent homicide after a young teen was found dead on Sunday.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the family of the victim found him injured and unconscious in a road near Mission Dam. Emergency medical services responded and determined 17-year-old David Hammer Jr., of St. Ignatius, was dead, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

County officials investigated the scene which led to the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah, also from St. Ignatius. He's in the Lake County jail on pending charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Hammer's body was brought to the state medical examiner for an autopsy and further examination.