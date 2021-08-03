St. Ignatius man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

A St. Ignatius man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

The prison sentence for Justin Douglas Lampke, 47, will be followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lampke pleaded guilty in October 2020 to failure to register as a sex offender and in March 2021 to transporting child pornography — he has several prior sexual abuse convictions beginning in 1992 in Oregon, some involving children under the age of 10, the release said. While on supervised release from those convictions, he violated his parole multiple times.

In January 2020, he was caught hiding in Montana under an alias. An internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detective received multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “cybertips” concerning a person who was transporting child pornography files via social media sites — namely Facebook.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lampke was identified by officials and arrested.

Child pornography was found on multiple devices seized from Lampke’s house, and agents determined he transported or moved child pornography to a USB storage device from another digital device in May 2019.