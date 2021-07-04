In the courtyard of the St. Ignatius Mission Parish, tucked under the cool shade of a couple of pine trees, a group of people braved the heat wave Saturday evening to remember lost children and survivors of Native American boarding schools.

They listened closely — orange ribbons pinned to their shirts, clutching LED candles and flowers — to the calm and somber voices of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe members Claire Charlo and Karissa Trahan as they dedicated prayers, songs and a poem.

With the microphone close to her heart, Charlo, who is part of the CSKT tribal defender’s office, spoke of the cases she has worked with over the years with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of boarding school survivors.

She has seen firsthand the generational effects that boarding schools have had on Indigenous children who were ripped against their will from their families and homelands.

“Many [kids] were disconnected from their language and culture due to the generational effects that boarding schools have had,” Charlo said. “The existence of these schools has affected kids with intergenerational trauma which has made them lose part of their identity.”

The vigil was organized in coordination with church officials to use the church’s courtyard to honor and remember those who were sent to Native American boarding schools during the 1800s and 1900s as part of a federal government campaign to forcefully assimilate Indigenous children into white society.

The recent discoveries of children’s remains and hundreds of unmarked graves at boarding school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have sent shock waves through Canada and the United States.

The news has sparked a move by the U.S. government investigate its past administration of more than 350 Native American boarding schools throughout the country.

Newly appointed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced on June 22 the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, which will "uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of government policies.

The project will include gathering historical records to identify past boarding school locations, locate known and possible burial sites at or near the sites of those schools, and uncover the names and tribal affiliations of student victims, Haaland said.

For Charlo, the revelations have meant another wave of trauma for Indigenous people.

“To this day, we have only put on a giant band-aid over a hemorrhage, and with the discovery of bodies in Canada, that band-aid has now come off,” Charlo said. “We’re going to see a lot of bodies and unmarked graves that we didn’t even know about being discovered in and around boarding school sites across the U.S., and as Indigenous people, we need to bring those children home.”

For the past few days, Trahan, a 30-year-old mother of four kids, has been thinking deeply about what to say during times like these after learning of what happened north of the border, she said.

Trahan stepped forward and read a love letter she wrote to her four kids and all the children who were stolen by boarding schools across the country.

“My heart was at its heaviest when I was putting my little daughter to sleep the other night. I felt lucky because I could comfort my own daughter while other children and babies weren’t able to be comforted by their parents at these boarding schools,” Trahan said, gasping. “This is what hurts me the most as a Native mother.”

Now, more than ever, Indigenous communities deserve a proper healing process, Trahan said.

“There’s going to be people who are sad, angry and then those who will be denying the fact, but that’s just the first step of healing, which starts with acknowledging what happened,” she said. “There’s people that live here and don’t even know about it, so I hope people will educate themselves about what really happened at these boarding schools.”

Trahan hopes these tragic events will be talked about in history books and that schools teach students about the original history and relationship between the U.S government and Indigenous communities, she said.

Patrick Matt Jr., director of the CSKT Families First Program, said the Ursuline Academy in Great Falls and the St. Ignatius Mission School in the lower Flathead Valley functioned as both day and boarding schools where Indigenous children from in and around the state were sent.

Matt spoke of growing up as the child of boarding school survivors. Both his father and mother were sent to the Ursuline Academy at a young age. He recalls his dad telling him about the abuses and harsh treatments.

“He would talk about times when he was over-disciplined by professors and that they would take rulers after him or he would see his peers getting their mouths washed with soap when they tried to speak their tribal languages in school,” he said. “My father considered himself fortunate because he didn’t receive the same types of abuse as other kids did, which on some occasions went as far as physical and/or sexual abuse.”

The painful reality, trauma and abuse that boarding school survivors endured cannot go unseen any longer, Matt said. He hopes Haaland’s initiative to investigate these atrocities paves the way for Indigenous communities to start healing.

“Native Americans need to be heard. Native Americans need to be felt. Native Americans need to be understood, because this was institutional racism and hatred,” he said. “I firmly believe that if everybody’s got a seat at the table where they can be heard, then we can start coming up with the discussion of how to help heal this wound. We need church leaders and clergymen to step up and also be a part of this discussion so we can start healing.”

As for Charlo, she hopes the vigil display set up in the courtyard of Mission Church will stay in place so the community has a place to honor, remember and pay their respects to the victims and survivors of boarding schools, she said.

“I believe that acknowledging the pain and damage that was caused by church and government predecessors is important. We just want reconciliation,” she said. “We want acknowledgement that the damage was done and that cultural genocide was committed against our people.”

