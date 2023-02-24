As Contestant No. 45, Cheyenne Wang was the last student to spell each round of the Missoula County Spelling Bee. That didn’t stop her from getting the final word.

The fifth grader from St. Joseph Elementary School won the spelling bee on Thursday evening at Sentinel High School with the word “importunate,” an adjective defined as "troublesomely urgent, overly persistent in request or demand.”

“I made some new friends that were sitting right next to me,” Cheyenne said about her favorite part of competing in the bee.

She prepared extensively in the weeks leading up to the competition, said Nicole Warren, Wang’s fifth-grade teacher at St. Joseph who came to watch her compete. Each day Cheyenne would come into class with updates on the new words she learned at home as well as definitions and helpful spelling tricks.

Missoula County School Superintendent Erin Lipkind said she couldn’t remember the last time a student from St. Joseph won the county bee.

All of the practice came in handy as Wang approached the microphone with confidence during each of the six rounds before she went head-to-head for a spell-off against Jack Archibald, a seventh grader from Valley Christian Elementary School.

In the first phase of the spell-off for first place Jack correctly spelled the word “indemnity” without missing a beat. Then, it was Cheyenne’s turn to spell the word “Holocaust,” which she also spelled with precision.

Jack’s spelling streak faltered when he was asked to spell the word “tenaciously” and Cheyenne offered the correct spelling of “ascension,” which sent her over the top.

The words at the bee were challenging — some adults in the audience even admitted they learned a few new words just from watching.

After receiving his second-place medal Jack said that the word “topgallant” (which is used to describe parts of a sailboat above the topmast and below the royal mast) almost tripped him up earlier in the competition.

“I didn’t know that existed,” he said.

While some students closed their eyes to visualize the spelling or tricky words, or used their fingers to write it out in the air or in their palms, Archibald “just thought real hard and decided how many l's were in it.”

Cheyenne and Jack will be joined by Leo Gellman, a seventh grader from Washington Middle School who placed third, and Gavin Bishop, a seventh grader from Meadow Hill Middle School who came in fourth, to represent Missoula County at the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee on March 11 at Montana State University.

Forty of the 45 students who qualified for this year's spelling bee turned out to compete and represented public and private schools throughout Missoula County.

Last year, Missoula’s own Ellette Whitcomb, who was an eighth grader from Sussex School, won the state bee in Bozeman by correctly spelling the words “phlebotomy,” “integument” and “phosphorescent.” She was eliminated in the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after misspelling the word “balbriggan.”