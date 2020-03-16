St. Pat's limits visitation, some surgeries

Hoven said hospital staff are not taking media interviews.

Meanwhile, state health officials said Monday they are keeping track of the number of ventilators and hospital beds available in Montana. However, they’re not making those numbers public because they’re constantly changing and they want medical personnel to focus on treating patients.

Todd Harwell, the state’s Public Health and Safety Division administrator, said it’s hard to provide up-to-date numbers.

“We keep in contact with different hospitals and they report bed availability and ventilators,” he said. “We encourage and we know they are extremely busy to make sure they’re keeping that data up to date.”

When asked if the state plans to make the numbers publicly available, Harwell said he and other state leaders like Gov. Steve Bullock will discuss it.

“It’s is very hard to put that up because it can change,” he said. “A ventilator is being used and then it is offline and not being used, so we would always be running in circles.”

State medical officer Greg Holzman said they also don’t want medical providers to waste time and energy on inventory duties.