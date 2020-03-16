St. Pat's limits visitation, some surgeries

In order to limit the spread of infectious illness, Providence Montana will close most in-person visits to inpatient units starting March 18 and also postpone some surgeries.
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson announced they are putting in place tighter visitor restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also, the hospitals are postponing elective and discretionary inpatient and outpatient surgeries for non-life threatening and non-urgent care.
Entrance points at St. Patrick Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center will be consolidated and screening will be in place. In-person visits will not be allowed to inpatient units.
“We encourage patients and their families to communicate through phone and video chat,” said Providence Montana spokesperson JoAnn Hoven.
Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care. For those exceptions, all visitors must be 18 years or older. For outpatient clinics, patients who have mobility or cognitive issues may only be accompanied by one adult support person.
The postponement of elective/discretionary surgeries began on Monday at St. Pat’s and starts Tuesday, March 19, at St. Joe’s in Polson.
“A Providence Medical Advisory Council will review cases on a day-by-day basis,” Hoven said. “This action is directly related to our efforts to effectively respond to COVID-19 care, prevention and supply conservation. Our care teams are working with patients to reschedule elective procedures. All patients who currently have elective procedures scheduled will be contacted.”
Hoven said hospital staff are not taking media interviews.
Meanwhile, state health officials said Monday they are keeping track of the number of ventilators and hospital beds available in Montana. However, they’re not making those numbers public because they’re constantly changing and they want medical personnel to focus on treating patients.
Todd Harwell, the state’s Public Health and Safety Division administrator, said it’s hard to provide up-to-date numbers.
“We keep in contact with different hospitals and they report bed availability and ventilators,” he said. “We encourage and we know they are extremely busy to make sure they’re keeping that data up to date.”
When asked if the state plans to make the numbers publicly available, Harwell said he and other state leaders like Gov. Steve Bullock will discuss it.
“It’s is very hard to put that up because it can change,” he said. “A ventilator is being used and then it is offline and not being used, so we would always be running in circles.”
State medical officer Greg Holzman said they also don’t want medical providers to waste time and energy on inventory duties.
“The other challenge is we want to have hospital staff focused on caring for patients and not worrying about numbers of beds,” he said.
Holzman, Harwell and Gov. Bullock held a telephone media conference on Monday to provide details on the directives and recommendations Bullock issued Sunday to spread of COVID-19 in Montana.
Two Missoula medical clinics are operating Focused Screening Centers to care for patients with respiratory and flu-like symptoms.
The Community FirstCare at 2230 N. Reserve St., Suite 402, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call the complementary 24/7 Nurse on Call for symptom evaluation at 406-327-4770. Patients with symptoms should call in advance of visiting the hospital or any clinic.
Check-in online at http://www.communityfirstcare.com.
The Providence Grant Creek Walk-In Clinic at 3075 N. Reserve St., Suite Q, is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. If the patient is experiencing symptoms, please call in advance: 406-327-1750.
Only people experiencing fever, difficulty breathing, cough and other respiratory and flu-like symptoms should access these focused screening centers. Patients with a primary medical provider should still call that office first before visiting a focused screening center.
