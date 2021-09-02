St. Patrick Hospital pauses new non-urgent procedures due to COVID 'surge'

St. Patrick Hospital has placed a temporary pause on scheduling new non-urgent/non-emergency procedures and surgeries that require an inpatient admission due to a surge in COVID patients and limited capacity.
The change went into effect on Aug. 20 and will be in place through Sept. 14.
Hospital spokesperson Stacy Rogge said the decision was made "in response to the current COVID-19 surge" in order to free up inpatient bed capacity.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, St. Patrick Hospital had 25 COVID patients. Of those, eight were in the intensive care unit and one patient was on a ventilator. Providence's hospital in Polson, St. Joseph Medical Center, had one COVID patient at that time.
On Thursday, Mayor John Engen said he asked the governor's office if the National Guard could be made available to "shore up strained resources" at hospitals in the community during a call last week. It was not a formal request, he told the Missoulian.
"At that time, I was told that Guard resources were fighting fires or otherwise deployed and that there was not a plan in the works to provide those resources to hospitals," Engen wrote in an email.
Leadership at Providence St. Patrick consulted infectious disease experts, operational leaders and the hospital's Medical Advisory Council, along with other physician leaders, Rogge said.
All currently scheduled patients requiring inpatient admission will not be impacted by the decision and will remain on the schedule.
"However, no new cases will be actively added," Rogge said. "Inpatient bed availability and cases will continue to be evaluated daily and there are no plans to change this policy until Sept. 14."
Rogge noted that the hospital is not halting all elective procedures, just pausing the scheduling of new elective procedures.
Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at Community Medical Center in Missoula, said that hospital has no plans to halt or pause scheduling of elective procedures "at this time."
Missoula County reported 87 new cases of COVID on Thursday, with a total of 34 people currently hospitalized. Of those, 15 are not county residents.
There are currently 801 active cases in the county.
There have been 109 COVID deaths in Missoula County.
Last month, a doctor at St. Patrick Hospital told the Missoulian that the recent uptick in COVID cases was a "crisis situation."