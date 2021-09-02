St. Patrick Hospital pauses new non-urgent procedures due to COVID 'surge'

St. Patrick Hospital has placed a temporary pause on scheduling new non-urgent/non-emergency procedures and surgeries that require an inpatient admission due to a surge in COVID patients and limited capacity.

The change went into effect on Aug. 20 and will be in place through Sept. 14.

Hospital spokesperson Stacy Rogge said the decision was made "in response to the current COVID-19 surge" in order to free up inpatient bed capacity.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, St. Patrick Hospital had 25 COVID patients. Of those, eight were in the intensive care unit and one patient was on a ventilator. Providence's hospital in Polson, St. Joseph Medical Center, had one COVID patient at that time.

On Thursday, Mayor John Engen said he asked the governor's office if the National Guard could be made available to "shore up strained resources" at hospitals in the community during a call last week. It was not a formal request, he told the Missoulian.

"At that time, I was told that Guard resources were fighting fires or otherwise deployed and that there was not a plan in the works to provide those resources to hospitals," Engen wrote in an email.