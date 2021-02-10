St. Regis residents stage vigil for family tragedy

ST. REGIS – At the vigil for the three people who died Saturday in Mineral County, the victims were not split into murderer and murdered.
Anthony Dascher, 37, and his two sons, ages 4 and 7 years old, died this week after Dascher shot the boys and then himself, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. Dascher and the 7-year-old boy were dead when first responders arrived on scene.
Tuesday's vigil was held across from the St. Regis Travel Center. In 19 degree weather, folks gathered and sang "Amazing Grace" together before New Day Fellowship Pastor Morris Hill spoke. He acknowledged the pain of taking three people out of a community that leaves hearts broken.
“Three precious people are gone,” Hill said.
Hill encouraged people to reach out and look after one another. As he recited a prayer the crowd murmured along with him.
He also thanked the first responders in the crowd, some of whom were directly involved in the incident Saturday night.
“The things they have to see,” Hill said.
The 4-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday.
That boy would have been 5 years old Wednesday, said Mike Roth, Mineral County Sheriff.
Roth couldn't think of another time something like this happened in Mineral County.
“Nothing like a family, like this,” Roth said. “This is terrible.”
Kassie Perkins, a special education teacher at St. Regis School, brought her daughter Bella to the vigil. The Dascher boys joined the school at the end of spring 2020, Perkins said.
It was around the time of the shutdown so she didn't know them well, Perkins said. But she got to meet the boys a couple of times.
In a town as small as St. Regis, most people know each other, Perkins said. When a town is close, one hopes things like this won't happen.
“This isn't something any of us know how to handle,” Perkins said during the vigil.
St. Regis School brought in counselors for the students and staff, Perkins said. First responders will have a critical-incident debriefing, including a chance for those first on scene to gather privately to discuss what happened, Roth said.
St. Regis resident Shine Ward didn't know the family, but he came out as well Tuesday night.
“It's such a small town, with such a tight community — we all feel this,” Ward said. “And we want to be there for each other. If you've got to go through something, better to go through it with each other.”