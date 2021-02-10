St. Regis residents stage vigil for family tragedy

Roth couldn't think of another time something like this happened in Mineral County.

“Nothing like a family, like this,” Roth said. “This is terrible.”

Kassie Perkins, a special education teacher at St. Regis School, brought her daughter Bella to the vigil. The Dascher boys joined the school at the end of spring 2020, Perkins said.

It was around the time of the shutdown so she didn't know them well, Perkins said. But she got to meet the boys a couple of times.

In a town as small as St. Regis, most people know each other, Perkins said. When a town is close, one hopes things like this won't happen.

“This isn't something any of us know how to handle,” Perkins said during the vigil.

St. Regis School brought in counselors for the students and staff, Perkins said. First responders will have a critical-incident debriefing, including a chance for those first on scene to gather privately to discuss what happened, Roth said.

St. Regis resident Shine Ward didn't know the family, but he came out as well Tuesday night.

“It's such a small town, with such a tight community — we all feel this,” Ward said. “And we want to be there for each other. If you've got to go through something, better to go through it with each other.”

