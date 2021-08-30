St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs

The lumber mill in St. Regis will close this fall, ending 99 jobs by mid-November.

Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.

“We made some investments back in January 2020, but it’s not cost-competitive with any of our newer mills,” said Tom Schultz, IFG vice president for resources and government affairs. “When the market went up, we were able to mask some of the issues we were facing. But now we’re back to historic lumber prices, and at those levels we cannot operate without losing money right now.”

The mill produces construction lumber such as 2x4 and 2x6 studs. In addition to the 99 direct employees in St. Regis, Schultz said a roughly equal number of loggers, truckers and other contract workers would be affected by the closing.

“We have 40 vacancies in Idaho now, so folks will have an opportunity to relocate if they want across the border,” Schultz said. The company is also bringing in a job fair and job counseling advisors to help workers find new employment.

Mineral County Commissioner Duane Simons, who works at the mill, said the news came as a shock.