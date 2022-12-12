St. Regis to host winter festival Dec. 13

The St. Regis Winter Festival, in partnership with the Mineral County Family Connections Collaborative and St. Regis Schools, will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 at 90 Tiger St.

This is a free, community event. Festival activities will take place outside, near the football field. Attendees can expect to create holiday crafts, write letters to Santa, indulge in a hot cocoa bar, decorate cookies, go on sleigh rides and much more.

Following the festival, the St. Regis Junior High and High School Winter Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m.