ST. REGIS – Witnesses described a terrifying, bloody, chaotic scene at the crowded St. Regis Travel Center this past Saturday as an armed robbery suspect stormed through a gift shop waving a gun.

Meanwhile, the Mineral County Sheriff has hinted that there was a "disconnect" between law enforcement agencies in Idaho and Montana that "can be improved."

Over the course of roughly 20 minutes, the suspect apparently demanded keys to a car from employees, took a hostage and died by gunfire.

Eventually, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, the yet-to-be-identified suspect was shot and killed in the street by law enforcement officers after the suspect shot a hostage. Scores of people, including families with children, were at the shopping center/gas station as multiple SWAT teams and a helicopter joined nearly 100 law enforcement officers on the scene.

“It was extremely intense,” explained Stacie Lyn Carroll, a gift shop worker at the travel center who was there when the incident started at about noon. “It was pretty scary. And the radio’s so chattery and everybody’s like panicky on the radio and nobody knew where to go or what to do.”

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, four armed robbery suspects were being pursued by Idaho law enforcement officers after an incident at a gas station in Osborn, Idaho, earlier in the day. Apparently Idaho deputies chased the suspects to the Montana-Idaho border, where officers from Mineral and Sanders counties and the Montana Highway Patrol took up the chase.

The suspects split into two groups, and two other people were arrested near Haugan. The two other suspects, a woman and the man who eventually was killed by gunfire from officers, continued to St. Regis.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was arrested without incident but the male suspect apparently took a hostage and shot that person, who was injured but survived.

“Law enforcement then engaged the suspect and the suspect succumbed to his injuries,” the press release stated. “The hostage was taken to a Missoula hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the encounter.”

Mineral County undersheriff Wayne Cashman relayed what he knew to MTN News earlier this week.

"(The suspect) was firing at a couple citizens who were approaching him, he had a hostage that he had taken out of the travel center, he fired a couple shots at the civilians who were coming, not to confront, but were advancing towards him, at which point he pushed the hostage away, fired two shots in the back of the hostage," Cashman told the news station. "Our deputies arrived on scene at that point and returned fire, hitting the subject."

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has told the Missoulian that no further details about the incident are available as of Tuesday, including the suspect’s name, because the “incident is still under investigation.”

Officials with Mineral County's Department of Emergency Services held a community meeting on Monday night to allow people who witnessed the incident to have access to therapists.

A video taken by Carroll on her cellphone that day recorded the sound of well over a dozen gunshots. There are still bullet holes on the outside of the travel center.

She said the suspect had demanded keys to a car from some workers at the travel center and then had walked through with the gun. At some point in the confusion, Carroll said people were screaming and crying, and one person had the hostage’s blood on their hands. Another witness, who asked not to be identified, said 10 people were hiding in a storage area.

“There’s all this yelling, yelling, yelling,” Carroll said. “And there’s people running all over, children are running behind me towards the toy section, which, he was right there. And I saw him holding the gun. He pointed it at all of us, including towards me. And I took off because everybody’s saying ‘run.’ So I was hiding behind some jewelry.”

Carroll said she had wild ideas running through her head.

“I wanted to tackle him because he’s short,” she recalled. “But that gun looked pretty serious to me and he looked unstable for sure. With a look in his eyes that was super crazy.”

Eventually, after the suspect went outside, Carroll and others went outside. She started recording a video, and someone told her and others to get behind some cars.

First, there were two single gunshots in quick succession, then a flurry of more gunshots followed. Many of the witnesses were told to go stay in a nearby motel as the scene was investigated.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke said there were probably 100 law enforcement officers on the scene eventually, including Missoula officers.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “We’re looking at more information on where the disconnect was from Idaho to Montana, and I assure you, we’re gonna look into all avenues and see, you know, what we can do better in the future, but a statement will be released from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office when we conclude our investigation.”

At the community meeting, Kim Clarke came to the podium and said that she and others were led to a hiding place in a storage area in the travel center by an employee, and she wanted to thank that woman for having calm nerves in the face of danger.

“It was just scary,” Clarke said. “You never think you’re going to be in that kind of situation. You think that will happen to other people.”

Missoula attorney Lance Jasper, who lives in St. Regis and whose family owns businesses at the travel center, was there that day and addressed the crowd.

"It was for me, the most terrifying situation, having my son with me," he said.

Amy Lommen, the critical incident stress management team operator for Mineral County, told the crowd that she hoped the community could come together over the incident.

“We’re here to provide support for everyone who was there,” she said. “We understand that this has a ripple effect.”

The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that the suspects were from Seattle, per the Osburn, Idaho Police Chief Darell Braaten.