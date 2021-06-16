Stacie Anderson to run for second term on Missoula City Council

Seeking her second term on City Council, Ward 5 candidate Stacie Anderson says she brings a critical and balanced approach to the position.
Anderson, 40, is executive director of A Better Big Sky, an organization that funds and supports progressive causes in the state, including public education, voting rights, sustainable energy and women's health.
She chairs the council's Public Safety and Health Committee and was on the committee that chose Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White.
"I think that critical thinking and being willing to dive into those nuances is not something that's glamorous, but it's incredibly needed," Anderson said. "Being the person to ask the critical questions with a discerning eye is so incredibly valuable."
Originally from Kalispell, Anderson spent time working on several political campaigns in Washington state before returning to Missoula. She started A Better Big Sky in 2018.
Those experiences, she said, gave her a good idea of how state and federal government works at an on-the-ground level.
"But what constantly I realized (during that time) was the impact that municipal government has and that's why I wanted to run for this position," Anderson said.
Anderson cited council work she's proud of, including an amendment to the conditions for a condo project on Fourth Street stipulating 20% of the units have to be affordable in perpetuity, a resolution that gives preference to contractors using a state-registered apprenticeship program on city construction contract bids, and helping pick the new police chief.
She is pushing for "really intentional" new development and wants the city of Missoula to have significant input on the planning and building process as it grows, she said.
"What's the long-term impact? How does that impact the community? Because once you build something, you can't unbuild it," Anderson said of new development in Missoula and annexations by the city.
"Balancing the needs of neighbors and concerns they might have ... with the concerns and rights of the developer and future homeowners is always kind of a balancing act I feel like we're doing."
Anderson feels letting "whatever happen" in regard to new development is "disingenuous ... and assumes that you have a luxury of living anywhere," she said. She called the Affordable Housing Trust Fund "huge" and expressed support for the Villagio project.
"It's not the silver bullet," Anderson said of the Villagio, "That's a big chunk of it, but it's the impact that it's going to have on the neighborhood."
Increased communication with the community is something Anderson feels strongly about, she said. She wants to encourage public comment and community input, and being transparent about how Missoula is spending money is important.
"I think that trying to figure out ways to meet people where they are (and) having a more robust social media presence is important," she said.
Anderson was happy with the budget the city passed for the 2021 fiscal year, she said, and expressed support for an increase to the city police budget, including $123,980 that went to boost training.
Councilors did vote 9-2 in committee to deny $77,352 for overtime pay for officers while they take part in the training.
"I feel that the type of training they were requesting, (implicit) bias training, more de-escalation training, is exactly the things we should be investing in our police force," Anderson said.
Anderson's opponent, Bob Campbell, has been a Missoula police officer for 21 years and was endorsed by outgoing Ward 4 councilor Jesse Ramos.
Anderson received an endorsement from the local Democratic Party during the last election cycle and will seek it again, she said.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested City Council races.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com