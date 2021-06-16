Stacie Anderson to run for second term on Missoula City Council

She is pushing for "really intentional" new development and wants the city of Missoula to have significant input on the planning and building process as it grows, she said.

"What's the long-term impact? How does that impact the community? Because once you build something, you can't unbuild it," Anderson said of new development in Missoula and annexations by the city.

"Balancing the needs of neighbors and concerns they might have ... with the concerns and rights of the developer and future homeowners is always kind of a balancing act I feel like we're doing."

Anderson feels letting "whatever happen" in regard to new development is "disingenuous ... and assumes that you have a luxury of living anywhere," she said. She called the Affordable Housing Trust Fund "huge" and expressed support for the Villagio project.

"It's not the silver bullet," Anderson said of the Villagio, "That's a big chunk of it, but it's the impact that it's going to have on the neighborhood."