Staff: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Paws Up luxury resort ranch

"We've had a lot of workplace clusters, as we do with other diseases, and a lot of times the owner or manager will take the initiative to say this is what's going on, so on and so forth, but they're not required to do that," Leahy added. "So that may set an expectation for some."

"We at The Resort at Paws Up are very careful to protect from any comment about any employee or guest on any matter, including medical or personal information," Hurst wrote. "While COVID-19 continues to impact our world, and our community, we remain mindful of the lives of those impacted and are willing partners to reduce the spread while keeping our regional economy and the livelihood of our valued employees safe. We partner under the experienced leadership of the Missoula County Department of Health to respond to any potential contact related to our staff or guests and will provide the appropriate unfettered access to their experts in hopes of having a positive impact on eliminating any potential spread. If a contact to COVID-19 does occur, we are committed to informing employees and guests through the appropriate medical professionals that will protect the HIPPA rights and the privacy of the person, while quickly and accurately informing those who might be impacted."