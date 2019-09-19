The University of Montana's latest round of tenure applications — a career milestone that can coincide with a salary increase — was accidentally left off the Montana Board of Regents’ most recent meeting agenda.
At the start of this academic year, 19 UM faculty members had been recommended for tenure, according to UM. To receive this status, professors must complete at least five years of employment, undergo a rigorous campus-level review, and get final approval from the Board of Regents.
However, over the weekend, University Faculty Association President Megan Stark learned that the 19 recommendations had been left off the agenda for the Board of Regents’ meeting in Butte last week. “I am not aware that this has ever happened before,” she said.
In an email, university spokesperson Paula Short told the Missoulian that “due to a staff oversight, the item was not submitted and has since been sent for inclusion on the regents' November agenda.” However, she said the tenures, once awarded, will retroactively apply to the beginning of the academic year.
Stark said the status gives faculty members the right to take sabbaticals and have their contracts automatically renewed every year. She also explained that faculty members can apply simultaneously for tenure and promotion to associate professor, which yields a salary increase.
You have free articles remaining.
“Tenure is a really amazing moment in a faculty member’s career,” said Stark, an associate professor at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library.
Stark said she’s been assured promotion dates will not be affected by the delay, and all of the tenure recommendations will be considered by the Board of Regents at the Nov. 21-22 meeting.
“The administration did a good job reassuring (Stark) and me that no one was going to be hurt,” said Faculty Senate President Mark Pershouse. “I hope that’s the case.”
The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education’s Karen Ogden wrote in an email that, “while there is no material impact as a result of the delay, we apologize for the inconvenience and are reviewing our processes to prevent delays in the future.”
This story will be updated.