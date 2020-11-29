Staff question safety practices in senior care facility

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Jon Ebelt said the state health department was issuing a Plan of Correction to Village Health citing any deficiencies, and said that document is not yet available to the public. Village Health confirmed in an email that it received the notice from the state.

"We are reviewing the findings now, which include some isolated incidents of employees not properly donning masks as instructed at the time of the survey and some missing documentation from a specific session of screening," Rotenberg said in an email. "... Any deviation from our rigorous protocols by any staff member is concerning to us and will promptly be addressed and corrections made that the dept of health has identified."

Prior to receiving the notice from the state, Village Health said that it was addressing COVID-19 with the "highest attention to staff safety and top-quality care for residents. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, state oversight bodies had found no violations of regulations and guidance, and independent sources provided Village Health with top ratings for safety and adherence to best practices in the industry."