Northwest Montana fire restrictions are set to ease after several days of cool, rainy weather have curbed fire hazards.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, Stage II fire restrictions will expire in Glacier National Park; the Flathead and Kootenai National Forests; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land; Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation lands; and Flathead and Lake counties. Lincoln County’s restrictions will also end upon receiving a commissioner signature. These restrictions already have been rescinded on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
The Stage II restrictions prohibit campfires, fireworks, off-road vehicle use, welding and outdoor smoking at all times. They also ban internal combustion-powered equipment between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
These end of restrictions in some of the area’s most popular public lands comes just in time for Labor Day weekend camping. However, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation spokesperson Ali Ulwelling cautioned that “the fuels are still dry,” so campers should still exercise caution and ensure that their fires are extinguished.
Sanders County, meanwhile, has transitioned to less-stringent Stage I Restrictions.
The restrictions are the most recent positive turn in this year’s fire season, and a sharp improvement from just last week, when smoke filled northwest Montana’s skies and prompted several closures, warnings and restrictions.
But on Wednesday afternoon, Glacier National Park’s webcams showed clear skies throughout much of the park. “The rain really helped” conditions, said Glacier Outfitters co-owner Shelby Handlin Hampton.
She added that while the gear rental shop may have seen an uptick in business since the week when several fires broke out in and near Glacier, traffic remained well below what it had been earlier in the summer.
“I don’t think there’s a correlation between the restrictions coming off” and visitation, she said. “I think there’s a correlation with the blue skies.”