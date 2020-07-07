Staggering Ox, Paradise Falls reopen after temporarily closing due to COVID-19 cases

The Staggering Ox and Paradise Falls, two Missoula restaurants that closed in late June after an employee at each establishment tested positive for COVID-19, announced plans to reopen this week with safety measures in place to protect employees and customers from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Paradise Falls reopened Tuesday, the Staggering Ox announced on Facebook that it would reopen Wednesday with reduced hours, and other businesses reported support for the use of face masks and addressed other protocols in place in an attempt to remain open as safely as possible.
The Staggering Ox, a staple sandwich shop in Missoula, temporarily shut down on June 26 after the Missoula County Health Department confirmed one of the employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Paradise Falls shut down on June 26 after one of its employee tested positive.
Jordanne Barreca, the general manager of Paradise Falls, said the Missoula City-County Health Department required the restaurant to shut down to ensure it could mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Barreca said all employees have either gotten tested and/or have quarantined, depending on the health department's recommendation.
"No one was allowed to come back until they were OK’ed by the health department," Barreca said.
Barreca said employees are continuing to follow safety and sanitation procedures the restaurant had in place at the time they shut down, which she said helped them find the case.
"If you have a fever, you are not allowed to come to work," Barreca said. "You have to go to a doctor and get written off by the doctor ... that’s how we caught it in the first place with that person come into work because she wasn't feeling good, and we were waiting to get results to come back."
The health department may require a business to close if it has a positive COVID-19 case depending on the situation, COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr told the Missoulian.
"The reason that some of these places have had to shut down is just to give the health department time to work with them to determine who among their staff might be considered a close contact," Farr said.
Once the health department has determined close contacts and ensured they are in quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure, Farr said it is up to the business to determine if they still have enough staff to remain open.
Farr said the type of business and the length of time customers are in contact with any individual who has tested positive also determines how that business may need to notify the public.
"In a place like a restaurant where you're not able to identify whether or not certain customers were within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who is a COVID case, then it is up to them to work with us to determine if it rises to the need of putting out a public notice," Farr told the Missoulian.
After an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Paradise Falls, the restaurant posted the dates the employee worked on their Facebook to notify customers what the exposure dates would be.
"It seemed like it helped a lot and people felt a lot more comfortable because we were actually letting them know what was going on," Barreca said.
The Staggering Ox also made a Facebook post with the times the employee worked who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Farr said other businesses may not be required to give the public the same type of notice. For example, she said grocery store cashiers who interact with customers for shorter periods of time behind Plexiglas barriers may not require public notice because it doesn't meet the rule of within six feet for 15 minutes or more.
On Tuesday, Missoula County remained at 58 active cases and a cumulative total of 123 positive cases, although the state set a record high for the number of coronavirus cases added in a single day, with 80 new cases reported Tuesday.
Farr noted the statewide increase in a video posted Tuesday, and said there are a handful of cases pending investigations and contact tracing in Missoula.
Farr said she expects the trend of an increase in cases to continue, but emphasized measures to keep COVID-19 at bay, including the wearing of cloth face masks.
The Missoula City-County Board of Health will decide Thursday on whether it will implement a proposed rule to mandate all individuals ages 12 and older to wear a cloth face covering when inside public places in Missoula County.
The draft proposal is available on the county website, and includes a handful of exceptions to wearing masks including when eating and drinking, or when engaging in a strenuous physical activity in which wearing a face covering would be impractical or unsafe.
Farr said Tuesday the county had already received more than 1,000 comments on the draft proposal. Community members who have not yet left comment can do so in the public feedback portal at missoula.co/msocovidfeedback by the end of business day on Wednesday.
Farr told the Missoulian that the health department is trying to be as supportive as it can for businesses.
"We certainly don't want to roll back to where we have to only have curbside delivery again and so it is really important that we find ways to continue to operate and keep the economy moving in times of the COVID pandemic," she said.
Katie Foster, manager of The Bridge pizza, said she would be "stoked" about a mask mandate.
"That's something that we would be totally in support of because we just want to keep everybody as safe as possible," Foster said. "It's been really nice to see how many customers on their own have been wearing masks."
The Missoulian was unable to reach the Staggering Ox by press time but the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that employees were cleaning on Tuesday and that they will be wearing masks when the restaurant is open.
Barreca said Paradise Falls' employees are required to wear masks in front and back of house. In addition, the restaurant is using sanitary buckets to sanitize pens and menus and changes those buckets every hour. Staff also regularly santize door handles, chairs, tables and any surface that customers might touch.
Matty May, the bar manager at the Camino, said the restaurant is currently encouraging face masks for its front-of-house employees but said there is discussion about mandating masks.
May said the restaurant is also practicing social distancing between seating.
Foster said not much has changed since the uptick in cases, and said The Bridge has continued to practice various measures they have had in place throughout the pandemic such as requiring staff to wear masks, using Plexiglas barriers for to-go orders and offering contactless delivery. Foster said they also expanded outdoor seating at both locations in Missoula and limited the number of tables indoors. They also keep hand sanitizer on each table and a card that indicates that the table has been sanitized.
"Right now it seems as though things are going to remain open, so we're kind of keeping with how things are and trying to maintain our staff’s protection with gloves and masks as well as customers," Foster said.
Other businesses have also implemented various protocols since reopening.
Shelby Rude, an employee at FUEL Fitness, said the gym has turned off every other machine to ensure patrons remain six feet apart. They also provide each patron with their own towel to sanitize equipment. Rude said people are encouraged to wipe down their own equipment, in addition to hourly cleaning by staff.
"Usually we'll clean equipment for hours and hours and hours at the end of the day," Rude said.
On Tuesday, Farr stressed that cases will continue to spike as the state reopens.
"Remember that the goal of the response effort is not to stop or eliminate COVID-19," she said. "That is improbable, if not impossible, but rather to distribute the caseload across time in a way that ensures that our healthcare hub, our resources, our supplies and our personnel can keep working effectively without maxing out their capacity."
Cases are also rising in Lake County and on the Flathead Indian Reservation with evidence of community spread — an area that had previously been able to keep case numbers low.
There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Mission Valley, with several recent cases that cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel, according to a Tuesday press release from the Lake County-CSKT Unified Command Center (UCC).
"This is a substantial change as community spread is the mechanism that allows a virus to spread quickly throughout a community," the press release said.
The press release said all close contacts have been notified and urged residents to stay home when ill, practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and mask use when in public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.