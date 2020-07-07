Staggering Ox, Paradise Falls reopen after temporarily closing due to COVID-19 cases

Foster said not much has changed since the uptick in cases, and said The Bridge has continued to practice various measures they have had in place throughout the pandemic such as requiring staff to wear masks, using Plexiglas barriers for to-go orders and offering contactless delivery. Foster said they also expanded outdoor seating at both locations in Missoula and limited the number of tables indoors. They also keep hand sanitizer on each table and a card that indicates that the table has been sanitized.

"Right now it seems as though things are going to remain open, so we're kind of keeping with how things are and trying to maintain our staff’s protection with gloves and masks as well as customers," Foster said.

Other businesses have also implemented various protocols since reopening.

Shelby Rude, an employee at FUEL Fitness, said the gym has turned off every other machine to ensure patrons remain six feet apart. They also provide each patron with their own towel to sanitize equipment. Rude said people are encouraged to wipe down their own equipment, in addition to hourly cleaning by staff.

"Usually we'll clean equipment for hours and hours and hours at the end of the day," Rude said.

On Tuesday, Farr stressed that cases will continue to spike as the state reopens.