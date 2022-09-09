Stalled international diplomacy flows through Lake K mining contamination

The answer to ongoing water contamination flowing into Montana from Canadian coal mines could hide in a treaty signed back in 1909.

But it's unclear if the Canadian government will participate in such diplomacy.

A bi-national watershed board could resolve long-running concerns over selenium contamination from open-pit coal mines in British Columbia that flows into the U.S. via Lake Koocanusa. The International Joint Commission, created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty between the United States and Canada, exists mainly to address disputes over contamination flowing between two countries that share a continental border riddled with lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

The commission also brokers arrangements to manage water levels on dammed transnational waterways (such as the Koocanusa reservoir). The body seats six commissioners, three from each nation, all of whom are sworn to uphold the 113-year old treaty.

In trace amounts, selenium is essential to animal health. But in greater concentrations it accumulates in fish and bird ovaries, which leads to fewer eggs hatching, animals hatching with birth defects, and young that die before they can reproduce. If requested, the IJC could convene a "watershed board" of experts and stakeholders who would analyze selenium contamination in Lake Koocanusa and advise on solutions.

The Ktunaxa Tribal First Nation in British Columbia has for years been at the fore of efforts to push Global Affairs Canada, the equivalent of the U.S. State Department, to join the State Department in making such a request of the IJC, known as a "reference."

After 18 months of efforts toward a draft joint reference — supported by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho — the Ktunaxa Nation said that Global Affairs Canada notified the tribe via email in April that it would not support an IJC reference for Lake Koocanusa. Global Affairs Canada has since walked back that position, stating that it is not opposed to a reference. For now, a possible reference remains in limbo, and tribal nations say they've been cut out of the process by Canada.

Teck Resources Limited, which owns four active open-pit coal mines and one mothballed mine that are the main sources of selenium contamination, said in a statement Friday that "Teck is committed to protecting water quality on both sides of the border, including in the Koocanusa Reservoir. We have three water treatment facilities removing about 95% of the selenium from treated water, water quality is improving, and more water treatment facilities are being built and coming online. So far we have invested $1.2 billion in water quality with plans to invest a further $750 million over the next two years."

A spokesperson for the company did not answer questions about Teck's stance on a reference to the IJC or whether the company has lobbied the Canadian or British Columbia governments regarding a reference.

Lake Koocanusa, a man-made reservoir retained by the Libby Dam, spans the international boundary into southern British Columbia. It was created by damming the Kootenai River (Kootenay in Canada). The selenium in the reservoir comes from the Elk and Fording rivers in British Columbia, which cut through a sprawling landscape of open-pit coal mines operated by Teck before flowing into the Kootenai. Selenium leeches into runoff water that flows through mining waste rock piles and then into the Elk and Fording rivers.

Teck has not stated what percentage of overall runoff into the waterways it is able to treat.

Cooperation crumbles

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Friday that "Canada and the United States have not rejected the possibility of a reference to the IJC. We are committed to work with Indigenous Nations and the province of British Columbia on a collaborative path forward to address the concerns. Discussions with U.S. officials on how to best address this issue will continue to take place."

But leaders of the Ktunaxa Nation said in May that they were "stunned" to learn that Global Affairs Canada had unilaterally, in the tribe's view, rejected a proposed reference developed over the past 18 months in consultation with tribal nations and the U.S.

"GAC refused to share critically important information with us, while allowing B.C. direct access to Federal decision-makers to influence this decision in a manner directly prejudicial to our title and rights," the Ktunaxa Nation said in a letter in May. "This is a clear breach of the Federal government’s duty to consult. It is also an unfortunate example of high-handed, unilateral Federal conduct taken without any regard for Indigenous peoples. The manner of communicating this decision via an email from staff is also deeply disrespectful."

In a statement Friday, a spokesman for British Columbia Ministry of Environment wrote that "at this time, there is no involvement of the International Joint Commission, and BC continues to work with all parties to improve water quality in the Elk River Valley. This work is guided by the Minister-approved Area Based Management Plan (ABMP) titled the “Elk Valley Water Quality Plan”, that was drafted in 2013-2014."

"There hasn't been good communication at all since spring of 2022 from Canada," said Erin Sexton, a senior scientist with the Flathead Biological Research Station. "I don't understand why BC and Canada don't support it. We really need all the best minds at the table to address this problem."

"My understanding is that the State Department and Global Affairs Canada continue to discuss framework," said Robert Sisson, a U.S. commissioner on the IJC. "I know the State Department favors a reference to the IJC, but Global Affairs has not reached that conclusion."

It's unclear when Canada might reach any conclusion.

In May, all six IJC commissioners sent a joint letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raising concerns that selenium in the Elk River and Lake Koocanusa watershed was “causing increasing conflict between interested parties and rights holders on both sides of our shared border.” The IJC highlighted selenium levels of 9.46 ppb in the Elk River, 4.99 ppb in Lake Koocanusa and 1.4 ppb in the Kootenai River.

“The selenium contamination, first identified more than three decades ago, has continued to worsen, with no significant bi-national cooperation to protect the water or aquatic and human life,” the IJC stated.

The IJC acknowledged that the State Department is “discussing the merits” of a unilateral reference to the IJC, but that “we believe it is in the best interests of all concerned if a joint reference were made to the IJC.” The IJC highlighted that the body was “willing to engage” on the matter.

Shielded science, soft regulations

Wyatt Petryshen, a mining policy and impacts researcher with Canadian conservation group Wildsight, said that "Canada more or less refuses to issue a joint reference" to the IJC. He stressed that "We're not trying to shut down mines" with a reference. Instead, the watershed board created by a reference would be instrumental in bringing scientists, tribal nations and governments of all levels from both nations to a common group with shared, open science.

British Columbia sets recommended levels for selenium in water, Petryshen said. The recommended levels are not binding and water around Teck's mines often drastically exceeds the levels. The recommendations state that 2 parts per billion (ppb, or micrograms per liter) of selenium constitutes a risk to wildlife, and 10 ppb selenium in water is harmful to human health.

Levels as high as 150 ppb have been detected around Teck's mines. In the U.S., water quality is more strictly regulated under the federal Clean Water Act. Montana developed a site-specific standard of 0.8 ppb for Lake Koocanusa, citing state, tribal and university studies that found that current levels of selenium are harming fish there.

But Teck is held to some standards through its mining permit, according to Petryshen and the provincial Ministry of Environment. The BC ministry stated that a 2014 permit for Teck's mines in the Elk River Valley turned some aspects of the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan into "legally enforceable permit requirements for Teck to meet," and Teck is required to implement water treatment to "stabilize and reduce concentrations of selenium to meet permit compliance limits."

But Teck "routinely" violates its permit's water quality and treatment standards, Petryshen said, and the fines levied on the massive global corporation do little to encourage compliance. In 2021, the company was fined $60 million after pleading guilty to illegal pollution discharges that resulted in a massive, near-total fish kill. The fine was 10-times larger than any other penalty previously levied under Canada's Fisheries Act, but it was dwarfed by Teck's annual revenue of more than $10 billion that year.

"It's just the cost of doing business," he said. "If you're not going to halt mining or limit its expansion, the fines don't really matter."

Technically, either nation can send a reference to the IJC by itself. But out of dozens of references, that's only happened one time, Sisson said, when Canada submitted a reference for the "Windsor Hum," a subtle humming emanating from industrial areas of Detroit and affecting Windsor, Ontario.

"Under the treaty, either party can provide a reference to us," he said, adding that "the two parties have agreed on when and why to provide a reference to the IJC."

Scientists, tribal leaders and even IJC commissioners maintain that a request, or reference, from both nations for the IJC to analyze, monitor and advise on Lake Koocanusa water quality may be the best — and possibly the only — collaborative path forward to addressing harmful selenium levels in "Lake K."

"The problem right now I think is that there's such a lack of trust and transparency between both sides," Sisson said, arguing that Canadians may fear a reference could shut down a coal mining industry that directly or indirectly provides 20% of jobs in the East Kootenay region, and 5% of British Columbia's revenue. But ending coal mining is "not even on the table." An IJC reference, he said, would "pull together a bi-national group of people from all walks of life, rebuild relationships, rebuild some trust, make sure everyone's operating on a standard set of data."

Right now, that's not happening.

"We have a really big problem with transparency and access to data in this watershed," Sexton said. "I don't know if there's something that Canada or the Provence of BC doesn't want put on a transparent table."

Fears of Flathead repeat

Sexton has spent decades working on water quality issues related to upstream mining, existing and proposed, on the Flathead River and Lake Koocanusa. She said that the Canadian and British Columbia governments may be wary of a reference to the IJC because of the 1985 conclusion to an IJC reference asking about the impacts of proposed open-pit coal mining on the North Fork of the Flathead barely inside Canada. A bi-national watershed board determined after three years of study that no level of mining could occur without "irreparable damage" to endangered bull trout in the U.S. The British Columbia government refused to accept the result, which was not legally binding, but the mines never materialized anyway.

Instead, the governments of British Columbia and Montana signed a memorandum of understanding in February 2010 to limit natural resource extraction, promote conservation and share scientific data in the watershed, in coordination with the Ktunaxa and CSKT.

The North Fork Flathead reference may have made the British Columbia government wary of another reference to the IJC on issues surrounding Canadian coal mining. but a reference on Lake Koocanusa would be "completely different," Sexton said.

A reference for Lake Koocanusa, she said, would simply create a watershed board that would serve as "a governance table where all the impacted governments can sit around the table." Currently, no one is analyzing the entire watershed, but an IJC watershed board would "unify the science" and "make sure that management ... is talking place, so that at least there is consistency across the jurisdictions."

"I think the board could certainly provide some recommendations regarding long-term monitoring in the system," Sexton said. "We've got a legacy mine leeching problem. Some sort of guidance for what that looks like in the long term, which could then be supported by all the governments."