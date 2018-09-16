Standardized test scores for students in Montana showed little variation in the 2017-2018 school year compared with previous years, according to results released by the Office of Public Instruction.
The results released last week included scores from two statewide assessments: the Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBAC), which is taken by third-through eighth-grade students, and the ACT taken by high school students.
The scores remained consistent with previous years with a few slight changes. High schoolers taking the ACT, which is considered a measure of college readiness and often used for admission, had slightly lower scores than the previous year.
The average ACT score from the 2017-2018 school year was 19.6, compared to the 19.7 average in 2016-2017. The minimum score required to enter Montana’s University System is 22.0, which only 33 percent of students achieved.
The Smarter Balanced Assessment, or SBAC, scores for elementary and middle school students increased slightly in 2017-2018, with 41.5 percent of students at or above proficiency in math. This is a slight increase from the previous year’s average of 41.2 percent. On the English portion of the exam, 50.5 percent of students were at or above proficiency, showing a slight increase from the 50.3 percent average the previous year.
“Federally mandated test results do not represent the academic potential of each individual student, but they do show where we can work as a state to better prepare all Montana students to be college and career ready,” Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in a statement.
The SBAC exams are a relatively new statewide assessment in Montana. They’re part of the new federal accountability plan that Montana made when the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, replaced No Child Left Behind.
Missoula County Public Schools also use another assessment, known as Star 360, for kindergarten through ninth-grade students throughout the school year. The test features three computer assessments in literacy, reading and math. Star 360 tests are taken three times during the year, which helps teachers gauge students’ performance and target areas they need to work on.
After the results are in, teachers meet to identify where they need to fill the gaps and help students catch up in certain areas. Scores from the Star tests aren’t reported to the state.
The three testing windows for Star 360 in MCPS are Aug. 29 to Sept. 28 for fall, Jan. 14 to Feb. 1 for winter, and May 13 to May 31 for spring.
Across MCPS, high school students’ ACT scores were slightly lower than the previous year, although they were still above the state average.
In the 2017-2018 year, MCPS high schoolers scored 20.4 on the ACT, which was slightly lower than the 20.6 average in 2016-2017. Students showed a further decline from 2015-2016, when the average score was 21.
Students at Big Sky High School had an average score of 18.9 in 2017-2018, down from 19.3 in the 2016-2017 school year.
Hellgate High School had an average of 21.7 in 2017-2018, which was up from 21.2 in the 2016-2017 school year.
Seeley Swan High School had a 20.6 average in 2017-2018, which was an increase from the 18.5 average score in 2016-2017.
Sentinel High School had slightly lower scores in 2017-2018 with an average of 20.6, down from the 21.5 average in 2016-2017.