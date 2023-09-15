On Sunday, America celebrates Constitution Day. Larry Diamond hopes enough Americans will take time to read that document before the risks to the democracy it underpins become overwhelming.

“Our sense of tolerance, civility, due process and the rules of the Constitution — all this has atrophied,” Diamond said last week as part of the University of Montana Mansfield Center’s 40th anniversary celebration lecture series. During a call-in radio interview, he recalled how one caller complained that Americans don’t say the Pledge of Allegiance enough.

“I reminded him that the last line of the pledge is ‘with liberty and justice for all,’” the senior fellow at Stanford University’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law said. “Too many people think that’s only for themselves — not for the other side.”

That animosity shows up in many forms, from divisions on public opinion polls to partisan messaging and in the voting patterns of Congress and state legislatures. Diamond compared it to light passed through a prism, getting concentrated into separate bands of color.

Several factors have pushed those divisions wider, Diamond argued. The use of highly effective demographic mapping tools has made it easy to gerrymander legislative and congressional seats into uncompetitive blocs. Political activists have amplified themselves through social media echo chambers to convince large segments of the public that their political opponents are illegitimate, evil, and “an existential threat to the future of democracy if the other side wins,” he said. Many of those social media megaphones are manipulated by foreign propaganda agents in Russia and China, who benefit greatly from American political paralysis.

On top of all that are the missed opportunities in America’s school systems to teach basic civics and civil discourse. Last week, the leaders of almost every presidential foundation from Herbert Hoover's to Barack Obama's co-signed a public letter warning of a dangerous rise in divisive political discourse. It cited a 2022 Pew Research Center poll showing only one in five Americans say they trust the government.

“American civics knowledge has significantly declined,” Diamond said, noting that many citizens can’t define the purpose of checks and balances defined in the Constitution, or even what the purpose of the Supreme Court might be.

However, Diamond also had several examples showing improvement is possible. California voters recently turned over the drawing of legislative districts to a nonpartisan and independent commission, freeing it from partisan manipulation. And Alaska voters have started using ranked-choice voting in their federal elections, which Diamond said helps elect candidates who actually have broad public support, rather than activists who can manipulate primaries.

“We call it the Lisa Murkowski phenomenon,” Diamond said, referring to Alaska’s longtime senator who was defeated in her own Republican primary 2010 but then won the general election as a write-in candidate. “It takes the gate-keeping power out of the hands of political extremists.”

Stanford’s Deliberative Democracy Lab has also been running projects that add more evidence to the idea that better public discourse is possible. Over several years, it has gathered large groups of voters to survey opinions on hot topics such as health care, taxes, immigration and the environment. But after the initial polling, each participant is given a briefing book with pro and con arguments about the topic. Then the participants are invited to discuss their positions in small groups. Finally, they are surveyed again about their positions on the topic, and how that might have changed after talking with others.

“We get astonishing results,” Diamond said. “After deliberation, the levels of animosity dramatically declined. People learned to talk to one another like they used to. They made big strides toward respect and mutual agreement across partisan lines.”

Diamond acknowledged that getting widespread buy-in to breaking down gerrymandering, improving high school civics and practicing better public debate were hard challenges. But he added that the United States faces “the worst threat to democracy since the Civil War” in the upcoming presidential election, with Republican candidate Donald Trump promising “for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution” in a 2024 “final battle.”

“We’re going to be in a very difficult political passage for some time to come,” Diamond said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”